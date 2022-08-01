Locations
Main location
La Crosse Vet Center
Address
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Satellite locations
If you can’t make it to our La Crosse Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.
La Crosse Vet Center - Menomonie
Located at
Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours
La Crosse Vet Center - Osseo
Located at
Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours
Wausau Vet Center Outstation
Address
Phone
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Vet Centers in other areas
You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.