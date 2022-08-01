 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Locations

Main location

La Crosse Vet Center

Address

20 Copeland Avenue
La Crosse, WI 54603

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Building exterior

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our La Crosse Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

La Crosse Vet Center - Menomonie

Located at

Dunn County Government Center
3001 US-12
Menomonie , WI 54751

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Menomonie Community Access Picture

La Crosse Vet Center - Osseo

Located at

Stoddard Park
2nd Street
Osseo, WI 54758

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Osseo Community Access Point photo

Wausau Vet Center Outstation

Address

605 S. 24th Ave
Suite 24
Wausau, WI 54401

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Wausau Vet Center photo

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.