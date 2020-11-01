 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Locations

Main location

Lake Havasu Vet Center

Address

1720 Mesquite
Suite 101
Lake Havasu, AZ 86403

Phone

Lake Havasu City Vet Center

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Lake Havasu Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Lake Havasu Vet Center - Bullhead City

Located at

The Salvation Army
1461 Palma Rd.
Bullhead City, AZ 86442

Phone

sa 2

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.