Locations

Main location

Lakeland Vet Center

Address

1370 Ariana Street
Lakeland, FL 33803-1817

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Lakeland Vet Center located adjacent to Pizza Hut, a few doors down from Rent-A-Center, and Amscot on Ariana St. Location is in shopping center which is directly across from American Legion Post 4.

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Lakeland Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

