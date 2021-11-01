Locations

If you can’t make it to our Laredo Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Laredo Vet Center - Laredo Vet Center - Crystal City American Legion 396 Located at Crystal City 103 W Zavala St. Crystal City, TX 78839 Directions on Google Maps Phone 956-723-4680

Laredo Vet Center - Laredo Vet Center- American Legion Post 409 (Cotulla, TX) Located at Cotulla, Texas. 1029 TX-97, Cotulla, TX 78014 Directions on Google Maps Phone 956-723-4680

Laredo Vet Center - Laredo Vet Center-Eagle Pass VFW POST 8562 Located at Eagle Pass, TX 2424 E Main St Eagle Pass, TX 78852 Directions on Google Maps Phone 956-723-4680

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.