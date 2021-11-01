 Skip to Content

Laredo Vet Center

6999 McPherson Road
Suite 102
Laredo, TX 78041

Front entrance of the building North Town Professional Plaza.

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Laredo Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Laredo Vet Center - Laredo Vet Center - Crystal City American Legion 396

Crystal City
103 W Zavala St.
Crystal City, TX 78839

Front view of Crystal City American Legion Post 396

Laredo Vet Center - Laredo Vet Center- American Legion Post 409 (Cotulla, TX)

Cotulla, Texas.
1029 TX-97,
Cotulla, TX 78014

Front entrance to the American Legion Post 409.

Laredo Vet Center - Laredo Vet Center-Eagle Pass VFW POST 8562

Eagle Pass, TX
2424 E Main St
Eagle Pass, TX 78852

Front view of VFW Post 8562- Eagle Pass, TX.

