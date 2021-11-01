Locations
Main location
Laredo Vet Center
Address
Satellite locations
If you can’t make it to our Laredo Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.
Laredo Vet Center - Laredo Vet Center - Crystal City American Legion 396
Located at
Laredo Vet Center - Laredo Vet Center- American Legion Post 409 (Cotulla, TX)
Located at
Laredo Vet Center - Laredo Vet Center-Eagle Pass VFW POST 8562
Located at
Vet Centers in other areas
You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.