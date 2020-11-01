 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Locations

Main location

Las Cruces Vet Center

Address

1120 Commerce Drive
Suite B
Las Cruces, NM 88011

Phone

Las Cruces Vet Center

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Las Cruces Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Las Cruces Mobile Vet Center

Phone

Las Cruces Mobile Unit

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.