Locations

Main location

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Las Cruces Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Las Cruces Mobile Vet Center Phone 575-523-9826

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.