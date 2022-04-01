Locations

Main location

Lawrenceville Vet Center Address 930 River Centre Place Lawrenceville, GA 30043 Directions on Google Maps Phone 678-442-3082 Hours Mon. 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tue. 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wed. 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thu. 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat. Closed

Closed Sun. Closed

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Lawrenceville Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Lawrenceville Vet Center - Cornelia Located at Cornelia Goodwill 308 Habersham Hills Circle Cornelia, GA 30531 Directions on Google Maps Phone 678-442-3082 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Lawrenceville Vet Center - Dawsonville Located at Goodwill 66 S 400 Center Lane Dawsonville, GA 30534 Directions on Google Maps Phone 678-442-3082 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Lawrenceville Mobile Vet Center Phone 678-442-3082

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.