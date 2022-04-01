 Skip to Content
Locations

Main location

Lawrenceville Vet Center

Address

930 River Centre Place
Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Lawrenceville Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Lawrenceville Vet Center - Cornelia

Located at

Cornelia Goodwill
308 Habersham Hills Circle
Cornelia, GA 30531

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Lawrenceville Vet Center - Dawsonville

Located at

Goodwill
66 S 400 Center Lane
Dawsonville, GA 30534

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Lawrenceville Mobile Vet Center

Phone

