Lawton Vet Center

10 SW 2nd St. Ste 4
Lawton, OK 73501

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Lawton Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Lawton Vet Center - Altus, Oklahoma

Oklahoma Workforce
1115 N Spurgeon St
Altus, OK 73521

Oklahoma Workforce Altus

Lawton Vet Center - Duncan

Red River Technology Center
3300 W Bois D'Arc Ave
Duncan, OK 73533

Red River Tech Center Building

Lawton Vet Center - Wichita Falls ,TX

Workforce Solutions Office
4309 Old Jacksboro Highway, Suite 300
Wichita Fals, TX 76302

Workforce Solutions; Vet Center Office

Lawton Mobile Vet Center

Mobile Vet Center

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.