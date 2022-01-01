Locations

If you can’t make it to our Lawton Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Lawton Vet Center - Altus, Oklahoma Located at Oklahoma Workforce 1115 N Spurgeon St Altus, OK 73521 Directions on Google Maps Phone 580-585-5880

Lawton Vet Center - Duncan Located at Red River Technology Center 3300 W Bois D'Arc Ave Duncan, OK 73533 Directions on Google Maps Phone 580-585-5880

Lawton Vet Center - Wichita Falls ,TX Located at Workforce Solutions Office 4309 Old Jacksboro Highway, Suite 300 Wichita Fals, TX 76302 Directions on Google Maps Phone 580-585-5880

Lawton Mobile Vet Center Phone 580-585-5880

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.