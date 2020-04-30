VA Lebanon health care

 Skip to Content
At the VA Lebanon Healthcare System, our expert health care teams focus on your needs and the needs of other Veterans, your families, and caregivers. Find a health care facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates, and learn what’s new at your local VA medical center and clinics.

Lebanon VA Medical Center

1700 South Lincoln Avenue
Lebanon, PA 17042-7529
Main phone: 717-272-6621
Mental health clinic: 717-272-6621 x4232
Veteran with MS completes Ironman, credits VA care

Stephen Glaus proudly served in 2011with the U.S. Army military intelligence in Iraq supporting Operation Iraqi Freedom. After his service, he landed his ‘dream job’ as a drone operator with a private company. While on a business trip in 2018 to Japan his foot suddenly went numb.

Stephen Glaus, Army Operation Iraqi Freedom Veteran, was able to complete an Ironman with the mentorship of a chiropractor, Kevin Long at Lebanon VA Medical Center.
WEBCAST: Managing VBA Performance & Results: FY20 Q2

Thursday, Apr 30, 2020
2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET
