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VA Lebanon health care

At the VA Lebanon Healthcare System, our expert health care teams focus on your needs and the needs of other Veterans, your families, and caregivers. Find a health care facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates, and learn what’s new at your local VA medical center and clinics.

Locations

1700 South Lincoln Avenue
Lebanon, PA 17042-7529

Main phone:

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

LebanonVAMC

Manage your health online

Other services at VA Lebanon health care

Stories

At the National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic, there’s no single profile of a participant.

Three men standing together in front of a Veterans backdrop.

Some bands are formed in garages. Others come together in college dorm rooms or local clubs.

Five men, two in wheelchairs, pose on a bridge with city skyline in background.

Events

Ostomy, Lebanon VAMC

When

Tue. Aug 18, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Get updates from VA Lebanon health care