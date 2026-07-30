VA Lebanon health care
At the VA Lebanon Healthcare System, our expert health care teams focus on your needs and the needs of other Veterans, your families, and caregivers. Find a health care facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates, and learn what’s new at your local VA medical center and clinics.
Locations
1700 South Lincoln Avenue
Lebanon, PA 17042-7529
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Manage your health online
Other services at VA Lebanon health care
Stories
At the National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic, there’s no single profile of a participant.
Some bands are formed in garages. Others come together in college dorm rooms or local clubs.
Events
Ostomy, Lebanon VAMC
When
Tue. Aug 18, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET