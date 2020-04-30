VA Lebanon health care
At the VA Lebanon Healthcare System, our expert health care teams focus on your needs and the needs of other Veterans, your families, and caregivers. Find a health care facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates, and learn what’s new at your local VA medical center and clinics.
Locations
Lebanon VA Medical Center
Manage your health online
In the spotlight at VA Lebanon health care
Stories
Veteran with MS completes Ironman, credits VA care
Stephen Glaus proudly served in 2011with the U.S. Army military intelligence in Iraq supporting Operation Iraqi Freedom. After his service, he landed his ‘dream job’ as a drone operator with a private company. While on a business trip in 2018 to Japan his foot suddenly went numb.
Events
WEBCAST: Managing VBA Performance & Results: FY20 Q2
2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET