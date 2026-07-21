About the VA Lebanon Healthcare System

The VA Lebanon Healthcare System provides you with world-class health care and trains America’s future health care providers.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 6 locations: 1 medical center (hospital) and 5 community-based outpatient clinics. We also have 2 community living centers (nursing homes). To learn more about the services each VA Lebanon health care location offers, visit the Lebanon health care page.

The VA Lebanon Healthcare System is one of the leading VA health care systems in Pennsylvania. We’re a top-ranked and innovative care center.

Teaching and learning

The VA Lebanon Healthcare System is one of the leading teaching hospitals in the area. We have partnerships with the Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine, based at the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and other local educational institutions.

Each year, about 350 interns, residents, and fellows train at our facility. We have residency programs in cardiology, dentistry, internal medicine, hematology/oncology (blood disease and cancer care), ophthalmology (vision care), pharmacy, podiatry, and psychiatry.

Fast facts

In 2025, we served 50,753 Veterans in our 9-county service area, including 9,489 Veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars and 4,745 women Veterans.

In 2025, we had 2,211 full-time employees, including 502 nursing staff, 244 primary-care providers and specialists, 106 social workers, and 38 psychologists.

18% of our employees are Veterans.

Our annual operating budget is about $841 million.

We have 180 operating beds: 49 hospital beds, 76 community living center (nursing home) beds, and 55 beds in our psychosocial residential rehabilitation treatment program.

In 2025, we had 601,696 outpatient visits and 2,551 hospital admissions. Our doctors performed 4,429 surgeries.

Accreditation

The VA Lebanon Healthcare System achieved accreditation or recognition from organizations like:

National VA Best Patient Experience Award - 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023

The Joint Commission for Hospitals, Home Care and Behavioral Health Programs

Commission on the Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities

American Association of Blood Banks

American Society of Health System Pharmacists

Blinded Veterans Association

Office of Security and Law Enforcement – Vulnerability Assessment Survey

National Health Physics Program

American Society of Hospital Pharmacists

Accreditation Council on Optometric Education

American Psychological Association’s Commission on Accreditation

Association of Clinical Pastoral Education

Commission on Dental Accreditation

Council on Podiatric Medical Education

Numerous other affiliations with accredited higher education institutions for students from multiple disciplines

Beacon Gold Award for Critical Care Excellence

Numerous other affiliations with accredited higher education institutions for students from multiple disciplines

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports