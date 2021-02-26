About the VA Lebanon Healthcare System

The Lebanon Healthcare System provides you with world-class health care and trains America’s future health care providers.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 6 locations: 1 medical center (hospital) and 5 community-based outpatient clinics. We also have 2 community living centers (nursing homes). To learn more about the services each Lebanon health care location offers, visit the Lebanon health care page.

The Lebanon Healthcare System is one of the leading VA health care systems in Pennsylvania. We’re a top-ranked and innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 4 (VISN 4). VISN 4 includes medical centers in Altoona, Butler, Coatesville, Erie, Lebanon, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Wilkes-Barre in Pennsylvania; Wilmington in Delaware; and 44 VA outpatient clinics in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio.

Learn more about VISN 4

Research and development

Coming soon!

Teaching and learning

The VA Lebanon Medical Center is one of the leading teaching hospitals in the area. We have partnerships with the Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine, based at the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and other local educational institutions.

Each year, about 350 interns, residents, and fellows train at our facility. We have residency programs in cardiology, dentistry, internal medicine, hematology/oncology (blood disease and cancer care), ophthalmology (vision care), pharmacy, podiatry, and psychiatry.

Fast facts

In 2018, we served 45,493 Veterans in our 9-county service area, including 8,146 Veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars and 3,844 women Veterans.

In 2019, we had 1,620 full-time employees, including 269 nursing staff, 162 primary-care providers and specialists, 76 social workers, and 32 psychologists.

About one-third of our employees are Veterans.

Our annual operating budget is about $368 million.

We have 188 operating beds: 49 hospital beds, 76 community living center (nursing home) beds, and 63 beds in our psychosocial residential rehabilitation treatment program.

In 2018, we had 484,721 outpatient visits and 3,122 hospital admissions. Our doctors performed 4,424 surgeries.

Accreditation

The Lebanon Healthcare System achieved accreditation or recognition from organizations like:

Commission on the Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (continuing accreditation)

American Association of Blood Banks

American Society of Health System Pharmacists

Blind Veteran Association

College of American Pathology

Long Term Care Institute

Office of Security and Law Enforcement—Vulnerability Assessment Survey

Accreditation of Psychology Internships and Residents

The Joint Commission for Hospitals, Home Care, and Behavioral Health Programs

National Health Physics Program

Accreditation of Pharmacy Residencies

Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program Collaborative Care Model

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports