The Lebanon VA Medical Center is one of a generation of VA hospitals built in the late 1940s to meet the growing health care needs of America’s World War II Veterans. The original building was completed in 1947. Now known as Building 1, it’s the centerpiece of the Lebanon VA Medical Center campus.

Today, Lebanon health care offers health care services to more than 45,000 Veterans living in a 9-county area in southeastern Pennsylvania. Lebanon health care opened 3 new clinics in 2018, in Cumberland, Lancaster, and Schuylkill counties.

Lebanon health care’s mission is to fulfill President Abraham Lincoln’s promise “To care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow, and his orphan,” by serving and honoring America’s Veterans and their families.

