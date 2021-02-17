Mission and Vision

Our vision

To deliver world-class service, defining success by Veterans’ outcome one Veteran at a time, while integrating across VA programs to optimize productivity and efficiency.

Who we serve

Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) is located in Pennsylvania Dutch country and has been proudly providing care to Veterans for more than 70 years. It is one of 170 VA medical centers in the nation with the sole purpose of providing world-class medical care to America’s Veterans. Regionally, within VA, Lebanon VAMC is part of VISN 4, which includes nine other facilities located in Philadelphia, Coatesville, Wilkes-Barre, Altoona, Pittsburgh, Butler, and Erie in Pennsylvania, as well as Wilmington, Delaware.

Our specialties

Lebanon VAMC is also proud to be one of the leading teaching hospitals in the area. We have a vibrant affiliation with the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and other local educational institutions. The Veteran-focused facility is proud of the fact that one-third of its employees are Veterans. Thank you for your service and allowing us to serve you!