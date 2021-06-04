Chaplain services
VA Lebanon's chaplains are trained specialists in spiritual and religious care, available to patients and their families throughout their hospital stays. Daily Mass is at 12 Noon Monday-Friday. On Federal Holidays, there is not a Mass. On Sundays, the Protestant Service begins at 8:45 a.m. and Mass is held at 10:30 a.m. If you have any questions or concerns, you may call the Chief of Chaplains, Dean Luther at 717-272-6621, extension 6021 or Chaplain Secretary, Vincent Zvorsky, extension 5085.
The hospital operator must be called to reach a chaplain evening to early morning hours, between :
Monday through Friday; 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.
Saturday and Sunday; anytime.
Chapel
The Chapel is open from 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., seven days a week.
For general questions, more information, or assistance please call
the Chaplain Secretary:
Vincent Zvorsky,
717-272-6621, Ext. 5085
Chief of Chaplains
Chaplain E. Dean Luther M.Div. ACPE,
717-272-6621, extension 6021
or, 717-228-6021.
Staff Chaplains
Chaplain Rose Bryan (Protestant) M. Div., BCC, ACPE (ACPE Cert. Educator) ext. 5087
Chaplain Jack Galle (Protestant) D. Min, BCC ext. 5435
Chaplain Christopher Lehr (Protestant) M. Div. (Military Furlough)
Chaplain Shellie Sterner (Protestant) M. Div., GC-C ext. 4881
Chaplain Tyson Wood (Catholic) ext. 4576
Chaplain Harold Dagle (Catholic)
Rebecca Sanders Social Worker LCSW, CADC (EAP) ext. 3437