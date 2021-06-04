Chaplain services

The hospital operator must be called to reach a chaplain evening to early morning hours, between :

Monday through Friday; 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.

Saturday and Sunday; anytime.

Chapel

The Chapel is open from 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., seven days a week.

For general questions, more information, or assistance please call

the Chaplain Secretary:

Vincent Zvorsky,

717-272-6621, Ext. 5085

Chief of Chaplains