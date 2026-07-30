Contact Us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Lebanon Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
RN clinical contact center
If you have an urgent medical or mental health question, we have nurses ready to help. Call a triage nurse at 1-833-TELE-URGENT (1-833-835-3874). Available 24 hours a day.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Lebanon health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Lebanon health care.
Mailing address
Lebanon VA Medical Center
1700 South Lincoln Avenue
Lebanon, PA 17042
Main phone numbers
Local: 717-272-6621
Toll-free: 800-409-8771
To use Teletype for the Deaf (TTY) services: dial 711.
A – F
Ambulatory Surgical Unit , ext. 5136
Appointment Line, ext. 5105
Audiology & Speech Pathology, ext. 4582
Automated Medication Refill, ext. 5991
Behavioral Health Clinic, ext. 4232
Billing and Co-pay, ext. 4041
Cardiology, ext. 5989
Clinical Dietitian, Nutrition, ext. 6143
DAV Transportation Coordinator, ext. 4596
Dental Service, ext. 4768
Emergency Department, ext. 4415
Environmental Health Coordinator, ext. 4142
G – M
Home & Community Care, ext. 3900
Medical Specialty Clinics, ext. 6117
Military Sexual Trauma, ext. 4220
My HealtheVet, ext. 5737
N – Z
National Crisis Line, 988 and press 1
Oncology Clinic/Chemo, ext. 4605/6094
Optometry/Ophthalmology, ext. 6173
Pharmacy Call Center, ext. 6009
Podiatry, ext. 5952
Primary Care Clinics
17-2B Clinics
Loyalty (Silver Team), ext. 6143
Pride Team (Blue Team), ext. 6143
Victory Team (Burgundy), ext. 5139
Strong (Alpha 1 Team), ext. 6038
Respect (Alpha 6 Team), ext. 6071
17-3B Clinics
Freedom (Bravo 1 Team), ext. 6121
Patriot (Bravo 2 Team), ext. 6121
Brave (Charlie 3 Team), ext. 51027
Honor (Red 1 Team), ext. 6189
Glory (Red 2 Team), ext. 6189
Geri MD 1 Team, ext. 5664
Geri MD 2 Team, ext. 5664
17-5B Clinics
Liberty (Charlie 1 Team), ext. 6182
Courage (Rose 1 Team), ext. 5359
Spirit (Rose 2 Team), ext. 4668
Valor (Alpha 2 Team), ext. 6182
Women’s Health, ext. 3953
Prosthetics, ext. 5844
Pulmonary Clinic, ext. 5516
Radiology/X-Ray/MRI/ Nuclear Medicine, ext. 3950
Release of Information, ext. 6075
Rehab Medicine Services (OT/PT), ext. 4396
RN Call Center, ext. 6041
Scheduling/Cancelling Appointments, ext. 5105
Surgical Clinics, ext. 5953
Telephone Liaison Care (TLC), ext. 6041
Transition Care Management Program, ext. 5694/5596/4774
Urology, ext. 5400
Veterans Service Officer, ext. 4538
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Lebanon Health System.
Phone: 717-228-6079
Email: Douglas.Etter@va.gov
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 800-409-8771 and ask for the administrator on duty.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by VA Lebanon
Email: VHALEBFOIA@va.gov
Mail:
Lebanon VA Medical Center
FOIA Office (100-PRO)
1700 South Lincoln Avenue
Lebanon, PA 17042
For questions about your request to VA Lebanon
Phone: 717-272-6621 or 800-409-8771, extensions 4614 or 5413
Additional FOIA request information
See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at VHALEBWEBMASTER@va.gov.
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline
Report patient care or safety issues
The Joint Commission encourages anyone who has concerns or complaints about the safety and/or quality of care to bring those concerns or complaints first to the attention of the hospital’s management, which may lead to an immediate resolution of the matter.
The Joint Commission will maintain your name as confidential information and forbids accredited hospitals from taking retaliatory actions against employees for having reported quality of care concerns to The Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint
Phone: (800) 994-6610
Fax:
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality and Patient Safety
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181