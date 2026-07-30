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Contact Us

Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Lebanon Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Patient help and resources

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

RN clinical contact center

If you have an urgent medical or mental health question, we have nurses ready to help. Call a triage nurse at 1-833-TELE-URGENT (1-833-835-3874). Available 24 hours a day.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA Lebanon health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Lebanon health care.

Mailing address

Lebanon VA Medical Center
1700 South Lincoln Avenue
Lebanon, PA 17042

Main phone numbers

Local: 717-272-6621
Toll-free: 800-409-8771

To use Teletype for the Deaf (TTY) services: dial 711.

A – F

 

Ambulatory Surgical Unit ,  ext. 5136

Appointment Line,  ext. 5105

Audiology & Speech Pathology,  ext. 4582

Automated Medication Refill,  ext. 5991

Behavioral Health Clinic,  ext. 4232

Billing and Co-pay,  ext. 4041

Cardiology,  ext. 5989

Clinical Dietitian, Nutrition,  ext. 6143

DAV Transportation Coordinator,  ext. 4596

Dental Service,  ext. 4768

Emergency Department,  ext. 4415

Environmental Health Coordinator,  ext. 4142

G – M

Home & Community Care,  ext. 3900

Medical Specialty Clinics,  ext. 6117

Military Sexual Trauma,  ext. 4220

My HealtheVet,  ext. 5737

N – Z

National Crisis Line,  988 and press 1

Oncology Clinic/Chemo,  ext. 4605/6094

Optometry/Ophthalmology,  ext. 6173

Pharmacy Call Center,  ext. 6009

Podiatry,  ext. 5952

Primary Care Clinics

17-2B Clinics

  • Loyalty (Silver Team),  ext. 6143

  • Pride Team (Blue Team),  ext. 6143

  •  Victory Team (Burgundy),  ext. 5139

  • Strong (Alpha 1 Team),  ext. 6038

  • Respect (Alpha 6 Team),  ext. 6071

17-3B Clinics

  • Freedom (Bravo 1 Team),  ext. 6121

  • Patriot (Bravo 2 Team),  ext. 6121

  • Brave (Charlie 3 Team),  ext. 51027

  • Honor (Red 1 Team),  ext. 6189

  • Glory (Red 2 Team),  ext. 6189

  • Geri MD 1 Team,  ext. 5664

  • Geri MD 2 Team,  ext. 5664

17-5B Clinics

  • Liberty (Charlie 1 Team),  ext. 6182

  • Courage (Rose 1 Team),  ext. 5359

  • Spirit (Rose 2 Team),  ext. 4668

  • Valor (Alpha 2 Team),  ext. 6182

  • Women’s Health,  ext. 3953

Prosthetics,  ext. 5844

Pulmonary Clinic,  ext. 5516

Radiology/X-Ray/MRI/ Nuclear Medicine,  ext. 3950

Release of Information,  ext. 6075

Rehab Medicine Services (OT/PT),  ext. 4396

RN Call Center,  ext. 6041

Scheduling/Cancelling Appointments,  ext. 5105

Surgical Clinics,  ext. 5953

Telephone Liaison Care (TLC),  ext. 6041

Transition Care Management Program,  ext. 5694/5596/4774

Urology,  ext. 5400

Veterans Service Officer,  ext. 4538

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Lebanon Health System.

Phone: 717-228-6079
Email: Douglas.Etter@va.gov

After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 800-409-8771 and ask for the administrator on duty.

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Requesting records maintained by VA Lebanon

Email: VHALEBFOIA@va.gov
Mail:

Lebanon VA Medical Center
FOIA Office (100-PRO)
1700 South Lincoln Avenue
Lebanon, PA 17042

For questions about your request to VA Lebanon

Phone: 717-272-6621 or 800-409-8771, extensions 4614 or 5413

Additional FOIA request information

See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at VHALEBWEBMASTER@va.gov.

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline

Report patient care or safety issues

The Joint Commission encourages anyone who has concerns or complaints about the safety and/or quality of care to bring those concerns or complaints first to the attention of the hospital’s management, which may lead to an immediate resolution of the matter.

The Joint Commission will maintain your name as confidential information and forbids accredited hospitals from taking retaliatory actions against employees for having reported quality of care concerns to The Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint
Phone: (800) 994-6610
Fax: 
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality and Patient Safety
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181

Last updated: 