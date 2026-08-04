Transportation Services for Veterans
Various Transportation Services are available to Veterans including Disabled American Veterans (DAV). DAV provides free van rides to and from VA Lebanon health care facilities to Veterans who don’t have other transportation options. Find out how to schedule a DAV van ride.
About DAV services
DAV van resources work with county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans to and from Veteran health care centers for scheduled medical appointments.
Arrange a ride
If you’d like to schedule a DAV van ride, contact the Hospital Service Coordinator who serves your county.
Please note that DAV vans can only provide rides to ambulatory passengers (passengers who are able to move around without the driver’s help). For information on accessible transportation options, review our other Veteran shuttle services.
Pennsylvania DAV van contact information
Berks County
Phone number: 484-650-7932
Hours: Arrives at Lebanon VAMC - 8 a.m.; Departs from Lebanon VAMC - 11:30 a.m.
Cumberland County
Phone number: 717-272-6621, ext.4596
Hours: Arrives at Lebanon VAMC - 9 a.m.; Departs from Lebanon VAMC - 11:30 a.m.
Dauphin County
Phone number: 717-272-6621, ext. 4596
Hours: Arrives at Lebanon VAMC - 9 a.m.; Departs from Lebanon VAMC - 11:30 a.m.
Lebanon County
Phone number: 717-272-6621, ext. 4596
Hours: Arrives at Lebanon VAMC - 9 a.m.; Departs from Lebanon VAMC - 11:30 a.m.
Northern Northumberland County
Phone number: 717-272-6621, ext. 4596
Hours: Based on volunteer availability; Schedule appointments after 9 a.m.
Northumberland, Shamokin, Mt. Carmel
Phone number: 717-272-6621, ext. 4596
Hours: Tuesday & Thursday only - Arrives at Lebanon VAMC - 10 a.m.; Departs from Lebanon VAMC - 1:00 p.m.
Schuylkill County
Phone number: 570-628-1400, ext. 3008
Hours: Thursday only - Arrives at Lebanon VAMC - 9 a.m.; Departs from Lebanon VAMC - Noon
Snyder County
Phone number: Phone number: 717-272-6621, ext. 4596
Hours: Based on volunteer availability; Schedule appointments after 9 a.m.
Union County
Phone number: 717-272-6621, ext. 4596
Hours: Monday through Friday
Hours: Based on volunteer availability; Schedule appointments after 9 a.m.
Other Veteran shuttle services
Other Veteran-specific transportation services, including buses, shuttles, and wheelchair-accessible transport, are available to patients. Please contact these providers directly to schedule a ride.
Pennsylvania shuttle services
VA Transportation Dispatch (Wheelchair Vans)
Phone number: 412-822–1635
James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center, Altoona, PA
Phone number: 814-940–7838
Hours: VA shuttle to Pittsburgh; 2 buses Monday through Friday
Butler VA Medical Center
Phone number: 724-287–4781
Hours: 2 buses Monday through Friday
Mercer County Community Transit
Phone number: 724-981–6222
Erie VA Medical Center
Phone number: 800-274–8387
Fayette County (Uniontown)
Phone number: 724-430–1299
Hours: 2 buses Monday through Friday
Holidaysburg Veterans Home
Phone number: 814-696–5221
Johnstown, PA
Phone number: 814-539–3863
Local transportation options
Many medical centers and clinics are also served by other local transportation services. To find those, review the transportation services information for the facility you want to visit.
Guidelines for using DAV vans
DAV van passengers are expected to follow certain guidelines, established by the Department of Veterans Affairs and the DAV National Headquarters. These guidelines include the following:
- All riders must be ambulatory (able to board and exit the van without the driver’s help).
- The DAV van driver is only allowed to stop the van for rest stops, emergencies, and to pick up and drop off passengers. Passengers should not ask the driver to make side trips to take care of their personal business.
- Passengers are not permitted to smoke, chew tobacco, drink alcohol, use foul language, or bring weapons, drugs, or any illegal substance on the van. Van drivers are not required to provide transportation to any Veteran who is intoxicated, abusive, or who poses a threat to the driver or other passengers.
- Passengers should not do anything to distract the driver.
- Passengers should wear seatbelts at all times. Any passenger who refuses to wear a seatbelt will be denied transportation.
- If a Veteran needs another individual (for example, a caregiver) to ride in the van with them, they need to get authorization from their VA attending physician or VA-certified nurse practitioner.
- Veterans being discharged or granted passes can ride on a DAV van during the van's trip back to its home county only if space is available. The Veteran must be ready to leave when the van leaves the VA medical center.
- Veterans should be dressed and ready to leave for the hospital at the time specified. Drivers can’t wait for Veterans who aren’t ready to leave at the appointed time.
- Veterans can only bring with them items that they can hold on their lap or store under the seat.
- The DAV van is not an emergency vehicle. The driver may refuse to transport any Veteran who appears to be too ill to ride the van.
- Veterans who use the DAV Transportation Network will not be eligible to receive reimbursement for travel expenses.
(M-1, Part 1, Chapter 25, July 8, 1991)