Returning service member care
VA Lebanon health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.
Connect with a care coordinator
Sarah Primak LCSW
Caregiver Support Coordinator, Returning Service Members Program Manager
VA Lebanon health care
Phone: 717-272-6621, ext. 5954
Email: Sarah.Primak@va.gov
Stacia Comrie LCSW
Social Work Case Manager
VA Lebanon health care
Phone: 717-272-6621, ext. 4774
Email: Stacia.Comrie@va.gov
Michelle Ayers RN
RN Case Manager
VA Lebanon health care
Phone: 717-272-6621, ext. 5596
Email: Michelle.Ayers@va.gov
Tina Leininger
Program Support Assistant
VA Lebanon health care
Phone: 717-272-6621, ext. 4565
Email: Christina.Leininger@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Lebanon
We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:
- Polytrauma care
- Rehabilitation
- Mental health care
- Counseling
- Family benefits counseling
- Referral assistance
Vet Centers
Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Centers in Lancaster, Harrisburg, and Elkton, MD provide counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.