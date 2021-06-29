Berks County VA Clinic
Our outpatient clinic offers primary medical care and specialty services, including occupational therapy, neurology, retinal imaging, and women’s health care. Find below our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and health services offered at Berks County VA Clinic.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Clinical hours
- Mon: 730AM-400PM
- Tue: 730AM-400PM
- Wed: 730AM-400PM
- Thu: 730AM-400PM
- Fri: 730AM-400PM
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
-
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: The Berks County outpatient clinic has wheelchairs available in the building.
-
Van services for Veterans
DAV vans
Hours: Individual van schedules vary
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and other the other van services available in your county
Local transportation services
County Veterans Affairs - 484-650-7932
Reading Red Cross - 610-375-4383
Additional travel options
See our printable transportation guide for an extensive list of transportation options from across the region, including VA shuttles, taxi companies, and local transit services in many counties. It also includes information on any available shuttle services to the Lebanon VA Medical Center from other VA facilities in the region.
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
-
Nearby hotels
There is no lodging at the Berks County outpatient clinic. If you need to travel to the clinic for multiple days, try one of these hotels. When booking, ask if there is a Veteran rate. Many hotels have shuttle vans, so check with the hotel you’re staying at if you need help getting to the clinic.
- Homewood Suites by Hilton, Reading
610-736-3100
- Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, Reading Wyomissing
610-376-4400
- The Inn at Reading Hotel and Conference Center
855-470-1527
NOTE: These links are provided for your convenience only. VA Lebanon Healthcare System does not endorse and is not responsible for the content on the linked web sites.
- Homewood Suites by Hilton, Reading
Health services offered here
Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.
-
We can help you overcome substance use problems from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We match our services—like counseling, group therapy or medication—to your specific needs.
Contact information
Recovery Services2762 Century Boulevard, Ridgeview Professional Center, Suite 120
Hours
day hours Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Recovery Services484-220-2572x 6771
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
We help Veterans on their recovery journey through outpatient and inpatient services. We help Veterans deal with substance abuse, homelessness, mental health, and unemployment through our services like:
- Outpatient detox
- Opiate abuse counseling, suboxone therapy (opioid replacement), and polysubstance abuse counseling (for patients who abuse or are addicted to multiple drugs)
- Preoperative evaluations and pain-management plans for surgical patients with a history of substance abuse
- Care management for patients who require opiate therapy for pain control, and need close follow-up and monitoring
-
Common conditions: psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, rosacea, allergic skin diseases, ulcers
Our dermatologists offer expert treatment for a range of conditions that affect your skin, hair and nails—from acne to psoriasis to skin cancer. We also offer skin cancer screening and education.
Contact information2762 Century Boulevard, Ridgeview Professional Center, Suite 120
Hours
day hours Mon. 730AM-400PM Tue. 730AM-400PM Wed. 730AM-400PM Thu. 730AM-400PM Fri. 730AM-400PM Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
We provide care for many medical and surgical skin conditions. Our dermatology services include:
- Treatment of medically necessary skin conditions, like skin cancer and rashes
- Specialized treatments for acute (short-term) and chronic (long-lasting) skin conditions, like psoriasis, eczema, warts, and fungal illnesses
- Evaluation, biopsy, and treatment of cancerous or precancerous skin conditions, like abnormal moles and lesions.
- Referrals for complex conditions
- Teledermatology (a telehealth resource), which gives patients quick access to expert opinions
-
Common conditions: Diabetes type 1 and type 2
We offer treatment for type 1 and 2 diabetes. We work with you, your family and caregivers to help you live a healthier life through treatment, monitoring, diet and education.
Contact information2762 Century Boulevard, Ridgeview Professional Center, Suite 120
Hours
day hours Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
We offer many medical and support services to help you manage your diabetes, like:
- Self-management, education, and support classes
- Insulin therapy and blood-glucose meter training
- Diabetes survival skills that include sick-day management, lifestyle changes, nutrition advice, and cooking classes
-
Our specialists offer reproductive health care services for women Veterans, including contraception, pregnancy care and fertility treatment.
Contact information2762 Century Boulevard, Ridgeview Professional Center, Suite 120
Hours
day hours Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? YesSchedule an appointment online
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Our gynecologists evaluate and treat many women’s health issues. Our services include:
- Primary care checkups
- Mammograms for breast cancer, screenings for sexually transmitted disease, and Pap tests for cervical cancer
- Counseling and treatment for contraception, pregnancy, and infertility
- Osteoporosis screening for brittle bones
- Exams for pelvic pain and abnormal bleeding in your uterus
- Treatment for cancers
-
We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions.
Contact information2762 Century Boulevard, Ridgeview Professional Center, Suite 120
Hours
day hours Mon. 730AM-400PM Tue. 730AM-400PM Wed. 730AM-400PM Thu. 730AM-400PM Fri. 730AM-400PM Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Studies of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services
-
Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure
We offer easy-to-follow weight management plans backed by the latest science. Our experts can help you reduce health risks, prevent or reverse some diseases and live a better—and even longer—life.
Contact information2762 Century Boulevard, Ridgeview Professional Center, Suite 120
Hours
day hours Mon. 730AM-400PM Tue. 730AM-400PM Wed. 730AM-400PM Thu. 730AM-400PM Fri. 730AM-400PM Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
MOVE! weight management484-220-2572x 6771
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? NoSchedule an appointment online
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers:
- Weight loss support groups to help you lose weight and keep it off
- Healthy eating tips and cooking classes
- Behavioral change strategies to help you live a healthier lifestyle
-
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.
Contact information2762 Century Boulevard, Ridgeview Professional Center, Suite 120
Hours
day hours Mon. 730AM-400PM Tue. 730AM-400PM Wed. 730AM-400PM Thu. 730AM-400PM Fri. 730AM-400PM Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Mental health care484-220-2572x 6771
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? YesSchedule an appointment online
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
-
Your My HealtheVet coordinator can help you start using the VA online portal to manage your appointments and records, refill prescriptions, view your lab and test results and communicate with your health care team.
Contact information2762 Century Boulevard, Ridgeview Professional Center, Suite 120
Hours
day hours Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
My HealtheVet is a web-based tool you can use from your computer or mobile device to manage your care and improve your health. You can access your personal health records and use tools to manage your care through our My HealtheVet online system. If you need help using My HealtheVet, you can contact our coordinator by phone or in person. With My HealtheVet, you can:
- Ask questions and exchange secure online messages with your VA health care team
- Check your lab and test results
- Refill your prescriptions, track delivery, and view a list of your medications
- Keep up to date with your VA medical appointments and get email reminders
- View, download, or print a copy of your VA medical records
- Enter or update your personal information
-
Common conditions: vision exams, prescription eyeglasses, contact lenses
Our optometrists offer you routine eye exams, preventive vision testing and treatment for conditions like glaucoma. We also provide prescriptions for eyeglasses and other assistive devices.
Contact information2762 Century Boulevard, Ridgeview Professional Center, Suite 120
Hours
day hours Mon. 730AM-400PM Tue. 730AM-400PM Wed. 730AM-400PM Thu. 730AM-400PM Fri. 730AM-400PM Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments, like:
- Vision services and eye exams
- Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye
- Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication
- Special eye exams for diabetic patients
-
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.
Contact information2762 Century Boulevard, Ridgeview Professional Center, Suite 120
Hours
day hours Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? YesSchedule an appointment online
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident, or sexual assault. It’s normal to have upsetting memories, feel on edge, or have trouble sleeping after this type of event. If symptoms last more than a few months, it may be PTSD. We can help you with effective treatments and support services, like:
- Psychiatric and psychological counseling
- Services for homeless Veterans
- Treatment for addictive disorders
- Transition and care management for post-9/11 combat Veterans of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
-
Our specialists provide a full range of services to help you get and understand your prescription medicines and supplies. You can refill VA prescriptions online, by phone or by mail.
Contact information2762 Century Boulevard, Ridgeview Professional Center, Suite 120
Hours
day hours Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Phone800-409-8771 x 6009
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, confidential, and efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. We only fill new prescriptions in person at the pharmacy window, but you can refill your current prescriptions 3 different ways:
- Online at MyHealtheVet. You need a user ID and password to log in, which you receive after creating your personal profile on MyHealtheVet.
- By phone through our automated refill service. You need your Social Security number and prescription number to complete the process.
- By mail. Each prescription comes with refill request slips. Please mail your requests at least 14 days before you need a new supply.
-
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Contact information2762 Century Boulevard, Ridgeview Professional Center, Suite 120
Hours
day hours Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? YesSchedule an appointment online
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
We take a team approach to health care that centers on you. You’ll work with family members, caregivers, and health care professionals to create a plan for your lifelong health and wellness. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive, like:
- Labs, blood work, and immunizations
- Mental health care
- Radiology and cancer screenings
- Women’s health care
- Nutrition, weight, and smoke cessation counseling
- Social services
-
If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.
Contact information2762 Century Boulevard, Ridgeview Professional Center, Suite 120
Hours
day hours Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Good mental health is a vital part of your overall wellness. Our psychiatric teams offer consultation, evaluation, and treatment to help you with a range of mental and behavioral health problems, including:
- Depression (including sadness and grief), anxiety (including worry and nervousness), and personality disorders
- Addictive behaviors and substance abuse
- Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and combat-related stress disorder
- Emotional issues like anger management and relationship challenges, confused thinking, memory problems, and invasive thoughts or ideas
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
- PTSD
-
If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.
Contact information2762 Century Boulevard, Ridgeview Professional Center, Suite 120
Hours
day hours Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? YesSchedule an appointment online
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Our psychology teams offer consultation, evaluation, and treatment to help with a range of mental and behavioral health problems like:
- Depression (including sadness and grief), anxiety (including worry and nervousness), and personality disorders
- Addictive behaviors and substance abuse
- Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and combat-related stress disorder
- Emotional issues such as anger management and relationship challenges
- Confused thinking, memory problems, and invasive thoughts or ideas
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
-
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.
Contact information2762 Century Boulevard, Ridgeview Professional Center, Suite 120
Hours
day hours Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
If you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member, we can help you readjust to civilian life. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits. Our services include:
- Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
- Counseling and rehabilitation
- Mental and behavioral health services
- Family benefits counseling and assistance
- Referral assistance
Learn more about health care benefits for returning service members
-
With VA telehealth, you can get care from your health providers without having to travel. Get checkups and treatment, talk about your care and more—from home or elsewhere.
Contact information2762 Century Boulevard, Ridgeview Professional Center, Suite 120
Hours
day hours Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:
- Mental health
- Retinal care (eye)
- Dermatology
- Rehabilitation
- Primary care
- Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
-
Whole health puts you at the center of care, rather than your illnesses or conditions. We work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs and goals.
Contact information2762 Century Boulevard, Ridgeview Professional Center, Suite 120
Hours
day hours Mon. 730AM-400PM Tue. 730AM-400PM Wed. 730AM-400PM Thu. 730AM-400PM Fri. 730AM-400PM Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Our whole health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being, and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals, and overall health. It includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care. Our whole health program includes:
- Ear acupuncture to help you manage pain without drugs
- Meditation and mindfulness training
- Yoga, Tai Chi, and Qi Gong classes
- Massage and manual therapy
-
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics and gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Contact information2762 Century Boulevard, Ridgeview Professional Center, Suite 120
Hours
day hours Mon. 730AM-400PM Tue. 730AM-400PM Wed. 730AM-400PM Thu. 730AM-400PM Fri. 730AM-400PM Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast disease. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
- Ultrasounds, mammograms, and Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation