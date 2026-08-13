Cumberland_County_VA_Clinic

Van services for Veterans

Disabled American Veterans (DAV) vans

DAV van resources provide transportation for Veterans to and from VA health facilities for scheduled medical appointments.

Phone number: 717-272-6621, ext.4596

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and other the other van services available in your county

Local transportation services

Cumberland Co. Transportation - 800-315-2546

Rabbit Transit - 800-632-9063

Additional travel options

See our printable transportation guide for an extensive list of transportation options from across the region, including VA shuttles, taxi companies, and local transit services in many counties. It also includes information on shuttle services to the Lebanon VA Medical Center from other VA facilities in the region.

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits