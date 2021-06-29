Cumberland County VA Clinic
Our outpatient clinic offers many of the same primary, preventive, and mental health care services that are available at our main campus, including cardiology, neurology, occupational and physical therapy, podiatry, and pulmonary care. Find below our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and health services offered at Cumberland County VA Clinic.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Clinical hours
- Mon: 730AM-400PM
- Tue: 730AM-400PM
- Wed: 730AM-400PM
- Thu: 730AM-400PM
- Fri: 730AM-400PM
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
-
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: The Cumberland County outpatient clinic has wheelchairs available in the building.
-
Van services for Veterans
DAV vans
Hours: Individual van schedules vary
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and other the other van services available in your county
Local transportation services
Cumberland Co. Transportation - 800-315-2546
Additional travel options
See our printable transportation guide for an extensive list of transportation options from across the region, including VA shuttles, taxi companies, and local transit services in many counties. It also includes information on shuttle services to the Lebanon VA Medical Center from other VA facilities in the region.
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
-
Nearby hotels
There is no lodging at the Cumberland County outpatient clinic. If you need to travel to the clinic for multiple days, try one of these hotels. When booking, ask if there is a Veteran rate. Many hotels have shuttle vans, so check with the hotel you’re staying at if you need help getting to the clinic.
- Econo Lodge
717-766-4728
- Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Harrisburg West, PA
717-796-0300
- Wingate by Wyndham Mechanicsburg/Harrisburg West
717-766-2710
NOTE: These links are provided for your convenience only. VA Lebanon Healthcare System does not endorse and is not responsible for the content on the linked web sites.
- Econo Lodge
Health services offered here
-
We can help you overcome substance use problems from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We match our services—like counseling, group therapy or medication—to your specific needs.
Contact information5070 Ritter Road, Rossmoyne Business Park
Hours
day hours Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Addiction and substance abuse treatment – Cumberland County VA Clinic717-590-1525x 6389
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
We help Veterans on their recovery journey through outpatient and inpatient services. We help Veterans deal with substance abuse, homelessness, mental health, and unemployment through our services like:
- Outpatient detox
- Opiate abuse counseling, suboxone therapy (opioid replacement), and polysubstance abuse counseling (for patients who abuse or are addicted to multiple drugs)
- Preoperative evaluations and pain-management plans for surgical patients with a history of substance abuse
- Care management for patients who require opiate therapy for pain control, and need close follow-up and monitoring
-
Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases
Our cardiology specialists offer advanced treatment and care for conditions affecting your heart and blood vessels, including heart disease, stroke, heart rhythm disorders and high blood pressure.
Contact information5070 Ritter Road, Rossmoyne Business Park
Hours
day hours Mon. 730AM-400PM Tue. 730AM-400PM Wed. 730AM-400PM Thu. 730AM-400PM Fri. 730AM-400PM Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Cumberland County VA Clinic717-590-1525
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? NoSchedule an appointment online
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
We perform noninvasive and minimally invasive tests and procedures that check, support, and improve your heart health. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan. Our doctors can:
- Evaluate you for coronary heart disease, heart-valve disease, and heart defects
- Determine how well blood flows through your heart vessels or find the cause of your heart failure
- Treat your heart vessels with nonsurgical or minimally invasive operations that open and support them through balloon angioplasty or stent placement
- Noninvasively monitor you for changes in heart rhythm, using electrocardiograms (EKGs or ECGs), portable Holt monitors, or ultrasound
- Perform surgical treatments like pacemaker implants or cardiac catheterization (inserting a long, thin tube into an artery or vein to help us diagnose your condition)
-
Chiropractors work closely with your health care team to diagnose and manage muscle and joint conditions, including problems in the back, neck and other areas.
Contact information5070 Ritter Road, Rossmoyne Business Park
Hours
day hours Mon. 730AM-400PM Tue. 730AM-400PM Wed. 730AM-400PM Thu. 730AM-400PM Fri. 730AM-400PM Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Chiropractic care restores, improves, and maintains your function, activity, and health. We work with your primary care doctor and other specialty care providers to provide a health care plan for you. Your chiropractor can work with your primary care doctor and other specialty care providers to offer many treatments like:
● Spinal manipulative therapy
● Electrical stimulation therapy
● Soft-tissue mobilization
-
Common conditions: psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, rosacea, allergic skin diseases, ulcers
Our dermatologists offer expert treatment for a range of conditions that affect your skin, hair and nails—from acne to psoriasis to skin cancer. We also offer skin cancer screening and education.
Contact information5070 Ritter Road, Rossmoyne Business Park
Hours
day hours Mon. 730AM-400PM Tue. 730AM-400PM Wed. 730AM-400PM Thu. 730AM-400PM Fri. 730AM-400PM Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
We provide care for many medical and surgical skin conditions. Our dermatology services include:
- Treatment of medically necessary skin conditions, like skin cancer and rashes
- Specialized treatments for acute (short-term) and chronic (long-lasting) skin conditions, like psoriasis, eczema, warts, and fungal illnesses
- Evaluation, biopsy, and treatment of cancerous or precancerous skin conditions, like abnormal moles and lesions.
- Referrals for complex conditions
- Teledermatology (a telehealth resource), which gives patients quick access to expert opinions
-
Common conditions: Diabetes type 1 and type 2
We offer treatment for type 1 and 2 diabetes. We work with you, your family and caregivers to help you live a healthier life through treatment, monitoring, diet and education.
Contact information5070 Ritter Road, Rossmoyne Business Park
Hours
day hours Mon. 730AM-400PM Tue. 730AM-400PM Wed. 730AM-400PM Thu. 730AM-400PM Fri. 730AM-400PM Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
We offer many medical and support services to help you manage your diabetes, like:
- Self-management, education, and support classes
- Insulin therapy and blood-glucose meter training
- Diabetes survival skills that include sick-day management, lifestyle changes, nutrition advice, and cooking classes
-
Common conditions: diabetes, thyroid and parathyroid conditions, endocrine conditions
We provide caring, expert treatment for diabetes and disorders of the endocrine, hormonal, glandular and metabolic systems.
Contact information5070 Ritter Road, Rossmoyne Business Park
Hours
day hours Mon. 730AM-400PM Tue. 730AM-400PM Wed. 730AM-400PM Thu. 730AM-400PM Fri. 730AM-400PM Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
We diagnose and treat hormone imbalances and other endocrine system problems that can create serious medical conditions like diabetes, obesity, and thyroid or parathyroid disorders. Our endocrinologists can:
- Measure the level of various hormones in your body
- Measure your blood glucose level
- Determine the cause and proper treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders
-
Common conditions: memory problems, sleep problems, falls, bone loss, weight loss
As you age, we offer a range of medical and support services to help you stay as healthy, active and independent as possible. We also offer help to family members and caregivers who may support you.
Contact information5070 Ritter Road, Rossmoyne Business Park
Hours
day hours Mon. 730AM-400PM Tue. 730AM-400PM Wed. 730AM-400PM Thu. 730AM-400PM Fri. 730AM-400PM Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
We focus on caring for older Veterans. We look at both normal and abnormal changes of aging to decide which outpatient geriatric services are right for you or a senior Veteran in your care. Our team of specialists provides geriatric services that include:
- Medicine and nursing
- Psychology, psychiatry, and social work
- Physical and occupational therapy
-
We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions.
Contact information5070 Ritter Road, Rossmoyne Business Park
Hours
day hours Mon. 730AM-400PM Tue. 730AM-400PM Wed. 730AM-400PM Thu. 730AM-400PM Fri. 730AM-400PM Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Studies of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services
-
Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure
We offer easy-to-follow weight management plans backed by the latest science. Our experts can help you reduce health risks, prevent or reverse some diseases and live a better—and even longer—life.
Contact information5070 Ritter Road, Rossmoyne Business Park
Hours
day hours Mon. 730AM-400PM Tue. 730AM-400PM Wed. 730AM-400PM Thu. 730AM-400PM Fri. 730AM-400PM Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Cumberland County VA Clinic717-590-1525x 6389
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers:
- Weight loss support groups to help you lose weight and keep it off
- Healthy eating tips and cooking classes
- Behavioral change strategies to help you live a healthier lifestyle
-
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.
Contact information5070 Ritter Road, Rossmoyne Business Park
Hours
day hours Mon. 730AM-400PM Tue. 730AM-400PM Wed. 730AM-400PM Thu. 730AM-400PM Fri. 730AM-400PM Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Mental health care717-590-1525x 6389
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? YesSchedule an appointment online
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
-
Your My HealtheVet coordinator can help you start using the VA online portal to manage your appointments and records, refill prescriptions, view your lab and test results and communicate with your health care team.
Contact information5070 Ritter Road, Rossmoyne Business Park
Hours
day hours Mon. 730AM-400PM Tue. 730AM-400PM Wed. 730AM-400PM Thu. 730AM-400PM Fri. 730AM-400PM Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
My HealtheVet is a web-based tool you can use from your computer or mobile device to manage your care and improve your health. You can access your personal health records and use tools to manage your care through our My HealtheVet online system. If you need help using My HealtheVet, you can contact our coordinator by phone or in person. With My HealtheVet, you can:
- Ask questions and exchange secure online messages with your VA health care team
- Check your lab and test results
- Refill your prescriptions, track delivery, and view a list of your medications
- Keep up to date with your VA medical appointments and get email reminders
- View, download, or print a copy of your VA medical records
- Enter or update your personal information
-
Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible.
Contact information5070 Ritter Road, Rossmoyne Business Park
Hours
day hours Mon. 730AM-400PM Tue. 730AM-400PM Wed. 730AM-400PM Thu. 730AM-400PM Fri. 730AM-400PM Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas like:
- Cardiovascular and heart health
- Chronic kidney disease
- Diabetes (including short-term diabetes during pregnancy)
- Eating disorders and digestive health problems
- Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
- Weight management
-
Common conditions: vision exams, prescription eyeglasses, contact lenses
Our optometrists offer you routine eye exams, preventive vision testing and treatment for conditions like glaucoma. We also provide prescriptions for eyeglasses and other assistive devices.
Contact information5070 Ritter Road, Rossmoyne Business Park
Hours
day hours Mon. 730AM-400PM Tue. 730AM-400PM Wed. 730AM-400PM Thu. 730AM-400PM Fri. 730AM-400PM Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments, like:
- Vision services and eye exams
- Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye
- Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication
- Special eye exams for diabetic patients
-
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.
Contact information5070 Ritter Road, Rossmoyne Business Park
Hours
day hours Mon. 730AM-400PM Tue. 730AM-400PM Wed. 730AM-400PM Thu. 730AM-400PM Fri. 730AM-400PM Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident, or sexual assault. It’s normal to have upsetting memories, feel on edge, or have trouble sleeping after this type of event. If symptoms last more than a few months, it may be PTSD. We can help you with effective treatments and support services, like:
- Psychiatric and psychological counseling
- Services for homeless Veterans
- Treatment for addictive disorders
- Transition and care management for post-9/11 combat Veterans of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
-
Our specialists provide a full range of services to help you get and understand your prescription medicines and supplies. You can refill VA prescriptions online, by phone or by mail.
Contact information5070 Ritter Road, Rossmoyne Business Park
Hours
day hours Mon. 730AM-400PM Tue. 730AM-400PM Wed. 730AM-400PM Thu. 730AM-400PM Fri. 730AM-400PM Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Phone800-409-8771 x 6009
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? YesSchedule an appointment online
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, confidential, and efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. We only fill new prescriptions in person at the pharmacy window, but you can refill your current prescriptions 3 different ways:
- Online at MyHealtheVet. You need a user ID and password to log in, which you receive after creating your personal profile on MyHealtheVet.
- By phone through our automated refill service. You need your Social Security number and prescription number to complete the process.
- By mail. Each prescription comes with refill request slips. Please mail your requests at least 14 days before you need a new supply.
-
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.
Contact information5070 Ritter Road, Rossmoyne Business Park
Hours
day hours Mon. 730AM-400PM Tue. 730AM-400PM Wed. 730AM-400PM Thu. 730AM-400PM Fri. 730AM-400PM Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
If you’re living with or recovering from an injury, illness, or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational, and movement therapists combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education, and training to help you improve your health and quality of life. Our services include:
- Pain relief and joint mobilization
- Movement and exercise therapies to improve your strength, endurance, balance, and coordination
- Mobility assessment and training with wheelchairs, scooters, and walking devices
- Life skills training and activities to help you maintain the highest level of independence and functionality
- Evaluation and treatment for a wide range of medical, orthopedic, psychosocial, and neurological conditions
-
Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin and nail conditions
Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.
Contact information5070 Ritter Road, Rossmoyne Business Park
Hours
day hours Mon. 730AM-400PM Tue. 730AM-400PM Wed. 730AM-400PM Thu. 730AM-400PM Fri. 730AM-400PM Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:
- Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
- Foot and ankle fracture treatment; repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments
- Injections to reduce pain and swelling
- Surgically repair or reconstruct joints
- Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation
- Foot health maintenance procedures, like bunion removal, skin resurfacing, and nail trimming
-
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Contact information5070 Ritter Road, Rossmoyne Business Park
Hours
day hours Mon. 730AM-400PM Tue. 730AM-400PM Wed. 730AM-400PM Thu. 730AM-400PM Fri. 730AM-400PM Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? YesSchedule an appointment online
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
We take a team approach to health care that centers on you. You’ll work with family members, caregivers, and health care professionals to create a plan for your lifelong health and wellness. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive, like:
- Labs, blood work, and immunizations
- Mental health care
- Radiology and cancer screenings
- Women’s health care
- Nutrition, weight, and smoke cessation counseling
- Social services
-
If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.
Contact information5070 Ritter Road, Rossmoyne Business Park
Hours
day hours Mon. 730AM-400PM Tue. 730AM-400PM Wed. 730AM-400PM Thu. 730AM-400PM Fri. 730AM-400PM Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Good mental health is a vital part of your overall wellness. Our psychiatric teams offer consultation, evaluation, and treatment to help you with a range of mental and behavioral health problems, including:
- Depression (including sadness and grief), anxiety (including worry and nervousness), and personality disorders
- Addictive behaviors and substance abuse
- Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and combat-related stress disorder
- Emotional issues like anger management and relationship challenges, confused thinking, memory problems, and invasive thoughts or ideas
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
- PTSD
-
If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.
Contact information5070 Ritter Road, Rossmoyne Business Park
Hours
day hours Mon. 730AM-400PM Tue. 730AM-400PM Wed. 730AM-400PM Thu. 730AM-400PM Fri. 730AM-400PM Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Our psychology teams offer consultation, evaluation, and treatment to help with a range of mental and behavioral health problems like:
- Depression (including sadness and grief), anxiety (including worry and nervousness), and personality disorders
- Addictive behaviors and substance abuse
- Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and combat-related stress disorder
- Emotional issues such as anger management and relationship challenges
- Confused thinking, memory problems, and invasive thoughts or ideas
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
-
Common conditions: tuberculosis, respiratory conditions, sleep apnea, sleep problems
Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea.
Contact information5070 Ritter Road, Rossmoyne Business Park
Hours
day hours Mon. 730AM-400PM Tue. 730AM-400PM Wed. 730AM-400PM Thu. 730AM-400PM Fri. 730AM-400PM Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
If you find it difficult to breathe or sleep, our pulmonary (lung) specialists can help. We offer education, exercises, and treatments, like:
- Oxygen therapy to help you stay active and breathe better
- Pulmonary rehabilitation to build your strength and increase lung capacity
- Healthy diets to help you manage your weight and improve energy
- Strategies to help you increase your feelings of control, optimism, and self-esteem
- Tests to measure your lung function, lung volume, and blood gas
-
Social workers are here to help Veterans, families and caregivers with almost any need, from help with finances or housing to questions about treatment to just feeling overwhelmed. We are here for you.
Contact information5070 Ritter Road, Rossmoyne Business Park
Hours
day hours Mon. 730AM-400PM Tue. 730AM-400PM Wed. 730AM-400PM Thu. 730AM-400PM Fri. 730AM-400PM Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Social work is an important part of health care. Through one-on-one counseling, family conferences, group classes, and VA community resources, we can help you and your family:
- Manage drug, alcohol, and emotional problems
- Understand and adjust to chronic (long-lasting) illness or disability
- Prepare advance directives and durable powers of attorney for health care or finances
- Cope with a terminal illness
- Make informed decisions about legal issues like commitment and guardianship
- Arrange transportation to and from medical appointments and health care facilities
-
With VA telehealth, you can get care from your health providers without having to travel. Get checkups and treatment, talk about your care and more—from home or elsewhere.
Contact information5070 Ritter Road, Rossmoyne Business Park
Hours
day hours Mon. 730AM-400PM Tue. 730AM-400PM Wed. 730AM-400PM Thu. 730AM-400PM Fri. 730AM-400PM Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:
- Mental health
- Retinal care (eye)
- Dermatology
- Rehabilitation
- Primary care
- Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
-
Whole health puts you at the center of care, rather than your illnesses or conditions. We work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs and goals.
Contact information5070 Ritter Road, Rossmoyne Business Park
Hours
day hours Mon. 730AM-400PM Tue. 730AM-400PM Wed. 730AM-400PM Thu. 730AM-400PM Fri. 730AM-400PM Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Our whole health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being, and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals, and overall health. It includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care. Our whole health program includes:
- Ear acupuncture to help you manage pain without drugs
- Meditation and mindfulness training
- Yoga, Tai Chi, and Qi Gong classes
- Massage and manual therapy
-
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics and gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Contact information5070 Ritter Road, Rossmoyne Business Park
Hours
day hours Mon. 730AM-400PM Tue. 730AM-400PM Wed. 730AM-400PM Thu. 730AM-400PM Fri. 730AM-400PM Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast disease. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
- Ultrasounds, mammograms, and Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation