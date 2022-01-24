Campus Map

Directions:

Need directions from your home to your doctor's office at the Lebanon VA Medical Center? Use Facility Locator

From Harrisburg Area:

322 East to 241 North go 2.7 miles, turn right onto Rocherty Road, go 3 red lights, turn left onto Lincoln Ave, go north for about 6 blocks, entrance to VA on right.



Turnpike 76 East to Lebanon/Lancaster Exit (266). go 72 North then 2 red lights, at second light make right onto Rocherty Road, go 2 lights then at second light make a left onto North Lincoln Ave., go north 6 blocks, entrance to VA on right.

From Frackville Area (North):

81 South to 72 South to 422 East, make right onto Lincoln Ave, then go South on Lincoln Ave. to stop sign, continue straight ahead 10 blocks, VA entrance on left.

From Allentown Area:

78 West to Route 22 West to 343 South which turns into 7th Street in Lebanon, turn left onto 422 East to Lincoln Ave., turn right go south on Lincoln Ave to stop sign, go straight 10 block , VA entrance on left.

From Lancaster Area:

72 North to Rocherty Road, turn right, 2 lights to Lincoln Ave., turn left onto Lincoln Ave., go north 6 blocks, entrance for VA on right.

From Philadelphia Area:

76 West (Schuylkill Express) to Valley Forge Turnpike Entrance, 76 West to Lebanon/Lancaster Exit (266) to Route 72 North, go 2 lights on 72 North, then turn right onto Rocherty Road, then 2 lights and at second light turn left onto Lincoln Ave, go north 6 blocks, VA entrance on right.

From York Area:

83 North to 322 East to 241 North, go 2.7 miles, turn right onto Rocherty Road, go 3 lights, at Lincoln Ave. make left, go straight 6 blocks, VA entrance on right.

From Reading Area:

422 West to Lincoln Ave., make left heading south, stay on Lincoln Ave to stop sign, go straight about 10 blocks, entrance to VA on left.