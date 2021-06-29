 Skip to Content
Schuylkill County VA Clinic

Our outpatient clinic offers primary medical care and specialty services, including daily blood draws, social work, mental health, immunizations, cardiac monitoring, and women’s health care. Find below our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and health services offered at Schuylkill County VA Clinic.

Location and contact information

Address

1410 Laurel Boulevard, Suite 2
Pottsville, PA 17901-1427

Phone numbers

Main phone: 570-621-4115
Mental health clinic: 717-272-6621 x4232

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 730AM-400PM
  • Tue: 730AM-400PM
  • Wed: 730AM-400PM
  • Thu: 730AM-400PM
  • Fri: 730AM-400PM
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit

Health services offered here

Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.

