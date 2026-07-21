Van services for Veterans

DAV vans

Hours: Individual van schedules vary

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and other the other van services available in your county

Local transportation services

rabbittransit - 800-632-9063

Shuttle to Lebanon VA Medical Center

Leaves York VA Clinic at 6:30 & 9:30 a.m.; Leaves Lebanon VAMC 12:30 & 2 p.m.

Can take wheelchairs, No cost to Veterans

Staying Connected - 717-846-2235

Based on volunteer availability

Additional travel options

See our printable transportation guide for an extensive list of transportation options from across the region, including VA shuttles, taxi companies, and local transit services in many counties. It also includes information on shuttle services to the Lebanon VA Medical Center from other VA facilities in the region.

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits