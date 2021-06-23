Cumberland County VA Clinic expanding services

PRESS RELEASE

June 23, 2021

Mechanicsburg , PA — U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center announced today that Veterans will be able to receive radiology services as well as expanded primary and specialty care at the Cumberland County VA Clinic due to the completion of a 3,000 square foot expansion costing $905,500.

The expansion is part of the VA’s continuing commitment to provide high quality, comprehensive health care to Veterans in the areas where they live.

“We are thrilled to offer these expanded services in Mechanicsburg to reduce travel time for Veterans,” said Kathryn G. Reesor, LCSW, manager of Lebanon VA Medical Center’s five community clinics. “Our Veterans will be glad to know that the imaging services here will be done the same as in Lebanon.”

The expansion allows the clinic to provide general x-ray services using state-of-the-art digital equipment identical to the Lebanon Campus. In addition, Cumberland County VA Clinic provides primary care, assorted specialty care, women’s health care, mental health care, laboratory services and pharmacy services, as well as, point of care testing services.

For more information about VA services available in Mechanicsburg call 717-590-1525.

This project was completed by Linlo Properties and Pyramid Construction.

Lebanon VA Medical Center is one of 170 medical centers in the nation with the sole purpose of providing world-class medical care to America’s Veterans. Lebanon VAMC serves a nine-county area in South Central Pennsylvania covering Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill, and York counties. Lebanon VAMC also currently oversees community clinics located in Lancaster, Mechanicsburg, Pottsville, Wyomissing, York and Fort Indiantown Gap. If you are a Veteran, you may be eligible to receive care and benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. To learn more, call 717-272-6621, ext. 6000.