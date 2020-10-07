Lebanon VA Associate Director Assumes Leadership Role at Coatesville VA

PRESS RELEASE

October 7, 2020

Lebanon , PA — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) announced that its Associate Director, Jeffrey A. Beiler II, has been selected to be the Director of the Coatesville VA Medical Center effective October 11, 2020.

As the Associate Director at Lebanon, Beiler is the Chief Operating Officer for the medical center overseeing engineering, health administration, resource management, contracting, environmental management, human resources, logistics, procurement, privacy, group practice management, safety and occupational health.



Beiler returned to VA in 2017 from Horsham Clinic - Universal Health Services, Inc., where he was Chief Financial Officer for a 206-bed acute inpatient behavioral healthcare facility. He has significant and progressive experience within VA which includes leadership positions at multiple medical centers and in the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Central Office. From 2015-2016, he served as the Chief Financial Officer in VHA’s Chief Business Office for Purchased Care where he was responsible for a $19 billion annual operating budget. He was also Associate Director at Philadelphia VA Medical Center from 2011-2015 and at Clarksburg VA Medical Center in West Virginia from 2009-2011.



Kathryn Reesor, LCSW, will serve as the Interim Associate Director at Lebanon, pending selection of a new associate director. Currently, Reesor is the VA Community Clinics Manager for Lebanon.



Lebanon VA Medical Center is one of 170 medical centers in the nation with the sole purpose of providing world-class medical care to America’s Veterans. Lebanon VAMC serves a nine-county area in South Central Pennsylvania covering Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill and York counties. Lebanon VAMC also currently oversees community clinics located in Lancaster, Mechanicsburg, Pottsville, Wyomissing, York and Fort Indiantown Gap. If you are a Veteran, you may be eligible to receive care and benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. To learn more, call (717) 272-6621, ext. 6000.