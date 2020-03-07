Lebanon VA Medical Center Adopting New Entry Measures to Protect Veterans and Staff

PRESS RELEASE

March 7, 2020

Lebanon , PA — Lebanon VA Medical Center will begin screening measures for anyone entering its main campus or community clinics beginning Monday, March 9, 2020 at 5:30 am to protect Veterans, staff, volunteers and visitors against the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The medical center will restrict access to the grounds. Veterans, volunteers and visitors are required to use the 1700 South Lincoln Avenue entrance. All Veterans, visitors, volunteers and staff will be screened utilizing 3 questions.

“We apologize in advance for any delays or inconveniences this may cause, however, we believe, preparation is the judicious course of action and we are taking steps to ensure our Veterans, staff, volunteers, visitors and others coming to our campus are screened and appropriately cared for,” said VAMC Director, Robert W. Callahan, Jr. “While this process will be an inconvenience, we are implementing a plan that allows us to pre-screen individuals entering the campus and provide care for those who need it. We strongly encourage Veterans who have symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath or flu-like symptoms to call their primary care provider before traveling to the main campus or community clinics. Veterans who are registered in the My HealtheVet program may be able to receive treatment through VA Video Connect.”

Additionally, all of the VA community clinics will screen anyone entering their facilities.

The new entry procedures will remain in effect until further notice.

The medical center is following CDC and other public health guidelines. Clinical staff is available to provide 24/7 virtual care and support, including nurse advice and triage. Veterans experiencing the following symptoms: fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call 717-272-6621 and select option 3 to speak to a nurse before visiting the facility. Veterans who have traveled to a foreign country in the last 14 days or have direct contact with a person diagnosed with COVID-19, should also call 717-272-6621 and press 3 BEFORE coming to the medical center or community clinic, even if symptoms are not present.