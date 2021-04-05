Lebanon VA Medical Center announces COVD-19 vaccine available for all Veterans, their spouses and/or their caregivers

PRESS RELEASE

April 5, 2021

Lebanon , PA — Lebanon VA Medical Center announced that the Saving Lives Act expanded eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to include: all Veterans, spouses of Veterans, a widow/widower of a Veteran and eligible caregivers including a family member.

Lebanon VA is currently vaccinating all enrolled veterans and Saving Lives Act individuals. Please do not delay getting the vaccine. All vaccinations are by scheduled appointment unless otherwise indicated. Veterans, their spouses, or caregivers should call 717-228-5965 or 717-272-6621 extension 5965 to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. A vaccine appointment will be scheduled at the Lebanon VAMC Vaccine Clinic (Building 24) or closest VA Community Clinic having available vaccine. Once Saving Lives Act individuals are scheduled, a VA enrollment specialist will contact them to complete pre-registration.



Veterans, caregivers, spouses, and CHAMPVA beneficiaries, newly eligible under the law, may also go to this link, COVID-19 vaccines at VA | Veterans Affairs to indicate their interest in receiving a vaccine from VA. Signing up will also give users regular updates about VA’s vaccine rollout process.



“I am proud of our team here at the medical center and our community clinics and their ability to safely provide one of the authorized vaccines for this expanded group of Veterans, spouses or caregivers of Veterans”, said Robert W. Callahan, Jr. the director and CEO of the Lebanon VAMC and its 5 community clinics.



Individuals are requested to arrive at the time and location specified for their appointment. Early arrival is not necessary as a vaccine is matched to scheduled appointment times. A registration form will be completed upon arrival for the appointment. Saving Lives Act individuals will need to indicate if they are not enrolled in VA healthcare, the spouse of a Veteran or caregiver of a Veteran. Spouses and caregivers will also need provide the full name of their Veteran to complete the registration process. Additional information on the expanded eligibility nationally is available at https://www.va.gov/opa/pressrel/pressrelease.cfm?id=5649.