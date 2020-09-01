Lebanon VAMC opens new Pain Procedure Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

September 1, 2020

Lebanon , PA — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) announced the opening of its new Pain Procedure Clinic Monday, August 31.

The new pain clinic is the location for consultation with a pain specialist who will recommend, coordinate, and execute a multidisciplinary pain plan of care for Veterans suffering from chronic pain. Injections will be performed in the clinic under fluoroscopic and ultrasonographic guidance.



The new Pain Procedure Clinic provides a modernized area to consolidate and expand access to pain management services at Lebanon VAMC in 1,500 square feet of recently renovated space. The clinical space includes 2 Procedure Rooms, 1 Exam Room, and 1 Recovery Room. The renovations cost $72,000. Construction was completed by the Lebanon VA Engineering Construction Crew.



Dr. Eugene Raggi, Anesthesiologist, Pain Management Chief stated, “I am honored to be the Pain Physician for those who have served of our country. I perform comprehensive pain evaluations and interventional pain procedures which help Veterans lead full and satisfying lives.”



Pain is often one of the principle reasons Veterans seek medical care. Acute pain is a major symptom of many injuries or conditions. Chronic pain can have a serious effect on a Veteran’s quality of life, long after the body has healed. As many as 50% of male and 75% of female Veterans report chronic pain. Pain is among the most frequent health problems of returning OEF/OIF Veterans, particularly in those with polytrauma.



Lebanon VA Medical Center is one of 170 medical centers in the nation with the sole purpose of providing world-class medical care to America’s Veterans. Lebanon VAMC serves a nine-county area in South Central Pennsylvania covering Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill and York counties. Lebanon VAMC also currently oversees community clinics located in Lancaster, Mechanicsburg, Pottsville, Wyomissing, York and Fort Indiantown Gap. If you are a Veteran, you may be eligible to receive care and benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. To learn more, call (717) 272-6621, ext. 6000.