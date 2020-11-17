Lebanon VAMC opens new sterile processing service facility

PRESS RELEASE

Lebanon , PA — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) held a ribbon cutting for its new Sterile Processing Service (SPS) facility Nov. 16.

Every day, in health care facilities nationwide, providers reuse medical equipment (such as surgical instruments, accessory devices, and endoscopes) that has been properly cleaned and sterilized. At VA facilities, SPS ensures instruments are properly sterilized before they are reused. VA SPS teams, who reprocess instruments, are at the forefront of the department's fight against hospital-acquired infections.



The $2.4 million facility is nearly 2,000 square feet larger than the previous one and has more advanced technology. The new space will increase productively by nearly 65 percent, according to Rich Lambdin, the chief of the 23-person department.



“The modernization of the new space and centralization of technology will optimize and improve motion management and decrease safety risks. The upgrades will no doubt make our process and center safer and more efficient,” said Lambdin.



Earlier this year, Lebanon VAMC’s SPS was the first VA medical center in the nation to use a FDA approved process to sterilize and reuse N95 masks.



The old SPS space will be repurposed.



