Lebanon VAMC unveils cancer-fighting facility, procedure during National Cancer Prevention Month

PRESS RELEASE

February 26, 2020

Lebanon , PA — Lebanon VA Medical Center held a ribbon cutting for its new cancer center and urology outpatient clinic yesterday in addition to acquiring an advanced bronchoscopy capability to help diagnose Veterans with possible lung cancer.

“We are very pleased to have these offerings for Veterans [patients] here,” said Dr. Stuart Roop, chief of staff. “The cancer center and urology outpatient clinic will work together to fight prostate cancer, the number two leading cause of cancer death for men, and bladder cancer the number eight cause of cancer death for men. In addition, our new navigational bronchoscopy system greatly advances our ability to diagnose and stage lung cancer, the number one cause of cancer death for both men and women. It is fitting to have these new initiatives revealed this month.”

The cancer center and urology outpatient clinic features, five procedure rooms equipped with the latest in medical technology and eight exam rooms. The facility is 9,000 square feet and cost $5.5 million.

“One of the advantages to this space for Veterans [patients] is that it is more convenient. Many procedures can be done at the clinic’s procedure rooms. Previously, certain procedures had to be performed in the operating room,” said Dr. Carl Reese, associate chief of staff for surgery, and a urologist.

The new bronchoscopy system uses electromagnetic navigation which creates a 3D map guiding doctors to the area of concern in the lung to determine if the area is cancerous. “Early detection and diagnosis of lung cancer is crucial,” explained Dr. Michael Stefanski, a pulmonologist here. “The earlier the cancer is caught, the better the odds are of beating it.”

Nearly 1.7 million new cases of cancer will be diagnosed this year according to the American Institute for Cancer Research. The institute encourages Americans to adopt cancer-preventing lifestyle changes this month, including recommended screenings.

Lebanon VA Medical Center is one of 170 medical centers in the nation with the sole purpose of providing world-class medical care to America’s Veterans. Lebanon VAMC serves a nine-county area in South Central Pennsylvania covering Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill and York counties. Lebanon VAMC also currently oversees community clinics located Cumberland, Berks, Lancaster, Schuylkill and York counties. If you are a Veteran, you may be eligible to receive care and benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. To learn more, call (717) 272-6621, ext. 6000.