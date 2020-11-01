News releases

Get the latest news from Lebanon-area medical centers and clinics.For more information about Lebanon health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 717-228-6079.

Lebanon VAMC begins COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution with Moderna December 21, 2020 Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) will begin COVID-19 vaccination with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine today following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization for this vaccine.

Lebanon VAMC opens new sterile processing service facility November 17, 2020 The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) held a ribbon cutting for its new Sterile Processing Service (SPS) facility Nov. 16.

Lebanon VA Associate Director Assumes Leadership Role at Coatesville VA October 07, 2020 The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) announced that its Associate Director, Jeffrey A. Beiler II, has been selected to be the Director of the Coatesville VA Medical Center effective October 11, 2020.

Lebanon VAMC opens new Pain Procedure Clinic September 01, 2020 The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) announced the opening of its new Pain Procedure Clinic Monday, August 31.

VA to award 4 grants to help prevent and end Veteran homelessness in south central Pennsylvania August 20, 2020 The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced today it will award four grants to community organizations totaling more than $1.5 million under the Grant Per Diem (GPD) program.

Lebanon VA Receives Award for Overall Excellence in Patient Experience July 30, 2020 The US Department of Veterans Affairs recently recognized the Lebanon VA Medical Center for Overall Excellence in Patient Experience.

VA Secretary visits Lebanon VA Medical Center July 21, 2020 Secretary of Veterans Affairs, the Honorable Robert L. Wilkie, toured Lebanon VA Medical Center and met with senior leaders to discuss national VA initiatives, like the VA response to COVID-19, as well as the facility’s unique programs and innovations July 21.

Lebanon VA Medical Center surpasses 6,700 video visits in 2020 July 07, 2020 The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) recently announced that video telehealth appointments to Veterans’ homes increased over 1000%, as Veterans increasingly chose virtual care through VA Video Connect during the Covid-19 pandemic. In South Central Pennsylvania, Lebanon VA Medical Center has conducted nearly 7,000 telehealth appointments this year.

Safe Mental Health Care during the COVID-19 outbreak April 30, 2020 May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Now more than ever, Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) is committed to providing high-quality mental health care while keeping Veterans safe from exposure to the coronavirus.