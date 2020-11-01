News releases

 Skip to Content
Get the latest news from Lebanon-area medical centers and clinics.For more information about Lebanon health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 717-228-6079.

Lebanon VAMC begins COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution with Moderna

December 21, 2020

Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) will begin COVID-19 vaccination with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine today following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization for this vaccine.

Lebanon VAMC opens new sterile processing service facility

November 17, 2020

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) held a ribbon cutting for its new Sterile Processing Service (SPS) facility Nov. 16.

Lebanon VA Associate Director Assumes Leadership Role at Coatesville VA

October 07, 2020

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) announced that its Associate Director, Jeffrey A. Beiler II, has been selected to be the Director of the Coatesville VA Medical Center effective October 11, 2020.

Lebanon VAMC opens new Pain Procedure Clinic

September 01, 2020

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) announced the opening of its new Pain Procedure Clinic Monday, August 31.

VA to award 4 grants to help prevent and end Veteran homelessness in south central Pennsylvania

August 20, 2020

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced today it will award four grants to community organizations totaling more than $1.5 million under the Grant Per Diem (GPD) program.

Lebanon VA Receives Award for Overall Excellence in Patient Experience

July 30, 2020

The US Department of Veterans Affairs recently recognized the Lebanon VA Medical Center for Overall Excellence in Patient Experience.

VA Secretary visits Lebanon VA Medical Center

July 21, 2020

Secretary of Veterans Affairs, the Honorable Robert L. Wilkie, toured Lebanon VA Medical Center and met with senior leaders to discuss national VA initiatives, like the VA response to COVID-19, as well as the facility’s unique programs and innovations July 21.

Lebanon VA Medical Center surpasses 6,700 video visits in 2020

July 07, 2020

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) recently announced that video telehealth appointments to Veterans’ homes increased over 1000%, as Veterans increasingly chose virtual care through VA Video Connect during the Covid-19 pandemic. In South Central Pennsylvania, Lebanon VA Medical Center has conducted nearly 7,000 telehealth appointments this year.

Safe Mental Health Care during the COVID-19 outbreak

April 30, 2020

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Now more than ever, Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) is committed to providing high-quality mental health care while keeping Veterans safe from exposure to the coronavirus.

Lebanon VAMC implements FDA emergency use authorization to sterilize and reuse N-95 masks

April 22, 2020

Lebanon VA Medical Center announced that it has implemented an approved US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) emergency use authorization to sterilize and reuse N-95 masks.

