News releases
Lebanon VAMC begins COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution with ModernaDecember 21, 2020
Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) will begin COVID-19 vaccination with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine today following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization for this vaccine.
Lebanon VAMC opens new sterile processing service facilityNovember 17, 2020
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) held a ribbon cutting for its new Sterile Processing Service (SPS) facility Nov. 16.
Lebanon VA Associate Director Assumes Leadership Role at Coatesville VAOctober 07, 2020
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) announced that its Associate Director, Jeffrey A. Beiler II, has been selected to be the Director of the Coatesville VA Medical Center effective October 11, 2020.
Lebanon VAMC opens new Pain Procedure ClinicSeptember 01, 2020
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) announced the opening of its new Pain Procedure Clinic Monday, August 31.
VA to award 4 grants to help prevent and end Veteran homelessness in south central PennsylvaniaAugust 20, 2020
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced today it will award four grants to community organizations totaling more than $1.5 million under the Grant Per Diem (GPD) program.
Lebanon VA Receives Award for Overall Excellence in Patient ExperienceJuly 30, 2020
The US Department of Veterans Affairs recently recognized the Lebanon VA Medical Center for Overall Excellence in Patient Experience.
VA Secretary visits Lebanon VA Medical CenterJuly 21, 2020
Secretary of Veterans Affairs, the Honorable Robert L. Wilkie, toured Lebanon VA Medical Center and met with senior leaders to discuss national VA initiatives, like the VA response to COVID-19, as well as the facility’s unique programs and innovations July 21.
Lebanon VA Medical Center surpasses 6,700 video visits in 2020July 07, 2020
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) recently announced that video telehealth appointments to Veterans’ homes increased over 1000%, as Veterans increasingly chose virtual care through VA Video Connect during the Covid-19 pandemic. In South Central Pennsylvania, Lebanon VA Medical Center has conducted nearly 7,000 telehealth appointments this year.
Safe Mental Health Care during the COVID-19 outbreakApril 30, 2020
May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Now more than ever, Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) is committed to providing high-quality mental health care while keeping Veterans safe from exposure to the coronavirus.
Lebanon VAMC implements FDA emergency use authorization to sterilize and reuse N-95 masksApril 22, 2020
Lebanon VA Medical Center announced that it has implemented an approved US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) emergency use authorization to sterilize and reuse N-95 masks.