News releases

Lebanon VA Medical Center limits services at its five VA Community Clinics due to COVID-19 pandemic March 30, 2020 Lebanon VA Medical Center has announced that its five VA Community Clinics located in Wyomissing, Mechanicsburg, Lancaster, Pottsville and York will be limiting services, effective March 31, 2020, to protect the safety of Veterans and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lebanon VA Medical Center limiting visitation, VA Nursing Home admissions, appointments to continue March 11, 2020 For the protection of our inpatient Veterans, Lebanon VA Medical Center has implemented a Restricted Visitation status for all inpatient beds and has discontinued all direct admissions to the Community Living Centers (long term care).

Lebanon VA Medical Center Adopting New Entry Measures to Protect Veterans and Staff March 07, 2020 Lebanon VA Medical Center will begin screening measures for anyone entering its main campus or community clinics beginning Monday, March 9, 2020 at 5:30 am to protect Veterans, staff, volunteers and visitors against the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Lebanon VAMC unveils cancer-fighting facility, procedure during National Cancer Prevention Month February 26, 2020 Lebanon VA Medical Center held a ribbon cutting for its new cancer center and urology outpatient clinic yesterday in addition to acquiring an advanced bronchoscopy capability to help diagnose Veterans with possible lung cancer.

Veterans give Lebanon VA Medical Center high marks February 20, 2020 Veterans who are patients at Lebanon VA Medical Center rate the hospital better than Pennsylvania and national averages, according to the results of this quarters national standardized survey of hospital inpatients.

Veterans open house and health care enrollment event being held Feb. 14 at Lebanon VAMC January 24, 2020 The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) will hold a Veterans open house and health care enrollment event Feb. 14 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in Building 17 of the facility located at 1700 S. Lincoln Ave.

Lebanon VA Medical Center earns accreditation for new psychology intern program January 16, 2020 The Psychology Doctoral Internship program at Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) earned a full three-year full accreditation from the American Psychological Association’s Commission on Accreditation.

Lebanon VA Medical Center in top 20 for 'Best Places to Work' January 10, 2020 U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) employees gave the facility high marks in the 'Best Places to Work' VA survey, placing it in the top twenty VA medical centers nationwide according to the results of the 2019 All Employee Survey administered to all VA employees.

Lebanon VAMC receives approval to open new VA Community Clinic in Adams County December 23, 2019 The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) has received approval to open a new VA Community Clinic in Adams County to provide area Veterans improved access to primary and mental health care services closer to their homes.