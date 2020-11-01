News releases

Get the latest news from Lebanon-area medical centers and clinics.For more information about Lebanon health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 717-228-6079.

Water leak at Lebanon VA Medical Center closes Building 1 public elevators July 16, 2019 Addendum: July 17, 2019, 3:15: p.m. - Public elevator service in Building 1 is restored. Visitation schedules are normal. Thank you to our Veterans, their families, friends and the community for your understanding.

VA MISSION Act’s new urgent care benefit offers Veterans increased flexibility July 15, 2019 The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs recently rolled out a new urgent care benefit for Veterans enrolled and active in VA Health Care through the newly-implemented MISSION Act.

Lebanon VAMC to host Veterans info and enrollment fair July 3 June 27, 2019 The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) will hold a Veterans information and enrollment fair July 3 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in Building 17 of the facility located at 1700 S. Lincoln Ave.

Lancaster County VA Clinic receives environmental design certification June 25, 2019 The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC)’s Lancaster County VA Clinic received a U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC)’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification recently.

Lebanon VAMC programs earn three-year ongoing accreditation June 18, 2019 Eight programs at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) received three-year accreditations from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) International.

Lebanon VA Medical Center prepares to launch new VA health care options under MISSION Act June 05, 2019 The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will launch its new and improved community care program tomorrow, implementing portions of the VA Maintaining Internal Systems and Strengthening Integrated Outside Networks Act of 2018 (the MISSION Act),

Lebanon VAMC to host information and enrollment fair May 30; MISSION Act info will be available May 23, 2019 The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) will hold an information and enrollment fair May 30 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in Building 17 of the facility located at 1700 S. Lincoln Ave.

Lebanon VAMC invites female Veterans to May 16 Women’s Health Open House May 08, 2019 As part of Women’s Health Week being held May 12-19, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) will hold a Women’s Health Open House on May 16 for female Veterans from 1-4 p.m.

Lebanon VAMC to hold free Veteran-focused mental health summit in Reading May 03, 2019 The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) will host a free community mental health summit with a focus on collaboration to further connect Veterans with mental health resources on May 10 from 8 a.m.- 3 p.m.