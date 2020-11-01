News releases
Water leak at Lebanon VA Medical Center closes Building 1 public elevatorsJuly 16, 2019
Addendum: July 17, 2019, 3:15: p.m. - Public elevator service in Building 1 is restored. Visitation schedules are normal. Thank you to our Veterans, their families, friends and the community for your understanding.
VA MISSION Act’s new urgent care benefit offers Veterans increased flexibilityJuly 15, 2019
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs recently rolled out a new urgent care benefit for Veterans enrolled and active in VA Health Care through the newly-implemented MISSION Act.
Lebanon VAMC to host Veterans info and enrollment fair July 3June 27, 2019
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) will hold a Veterans information and enrollment fair July 3 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in Building 17 of the facility located at 1700 S. Lincoln Ave.
Lancaster County VA Clinic receives environmental design certificationJune 25, 2019
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC)’s Lancaster County VA Clinic received a U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC)’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification recently.
Lebanon VAMC programs earn three-year ongoing accreditationJune 18, 2019
Eight programs at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) received three-year accreditations from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) International.
Lebanon VA Medical Center prepares to launch new VA health care options under MISSION ActJune 05, 2019
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will launch its new and improved community care program tomorrow, implementing portions of the VA Maintaining Internal Systems and Strengthening Integrated Outside Networks Act of 2018 (the MISSION Act),
Lebanon VAMC to host information and enrollment fair May 30; MISSION Act info will be availableMay 23, 2019
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) will hold an information and enrollment fair May 30 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in Building 17 of the facility located at 1700 S. Lincoln Ave.
Lebanon VAMC invites female Veterans to May 16 Women’s Health Open HouseMay 08, 2019
As part of Women’s Health Week being held May 12-19, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) will hold a Women’s Health Open House on May 16 for female Veterans from 1-4 p.m.
Lebanon VAMC to hold free Veteran-focused mental health summit in ReadingMay 03, 2019
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) will host a free community mental health summit with a focus on collaboration to further connect Veterans with mental health resources on May 10 from 8 a.m.- 3 p.m.
VA to hold Veterans info and VA health care enrollment fair in Cumberland CountyMay 02, 2019
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) will hold a Veterans information and VA health care enrollment event May 10 from 2-4 p.m. at the Cumberland County VA Clinic, 5070 Ritter Rd., Mechanicsburg.