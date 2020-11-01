News releases

Get the latest news from Lebanon-area medical centers and clinics.For more information about Lebanon health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 717-228-6079.

VA to hold Veterans info and VA health care enrollment fair in Schuylkill County April 17, 2019 The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) will hold a Veterans information and VA health care enrollment event April 25 from 2-4 p.m. at the Schuylkill County VA Clinic, 1410 Laurel Blvd., Suite 2, Pottsville.

Lebanon VAMC to hold Veteran-focused mental health summit in Lititz April 01, 2019 The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) will host a free community mental health summit with a focus on collaboration to further connect Veterans with mental health resources on April 12 from 8:15 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. at Luther Acres, 600 East Main Street, Lititz.

Lebanon VAMC to recognize Vietnam Veterans at numerous South Central PA events on March 29 March 25, 2019 The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) will honor Vietnam Veterans through a variety of public commemoration events on March 29 as part of National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

Lebanon VAMC bringing care closer to Veterans through new video app March 19, 2019 The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) has started using a new nationally-released VA app called VA Video Connect (VVC) to connect Veterans in real-time with their health care teams securely through the camera on their phone, tablet or computer.

Lebanon VAMC one of four sites selected to pilot new VA enrollment portal February 26, 2019 The U.S Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) has been selected as one of four sites nationally to pilot a new enrollment portal for enrollment in VA health care as part of VA Secretary Robert Wilkie’s modernization priorities.