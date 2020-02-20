Veterans give Lebanon VA Medical Center high marks

PRESS RELEASE

February 20, 2020

Lebanon , PA — Veterans who are patients at Lebanon VA Medical Center rate the hospital better than Pennsylvania and national averages, according to the results of this quarters national standardized survey of hospital inpatients.

The survey is the VA Survey of Healthcare Experiences of Patients (SHEP) inpatient survey that uses the same items as the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Health Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) Survey and is administered to allow hospital comparisons, according to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services website.

The results for Lebanon VA Medical Center show that patients rate the hospital better than Pennsylvania and in the nation in nine of the ten categories:

Patients who reported that their nurses "Always" communicated well

Patients who reported that their doctors "Always" communicated well

Patients who reported that they "Always" received help as soon as they wanted

Patients who reported that staff "Always" explained about medicines before giving it to them

Patients who reported that their room and bathroom were "Always" clean

Patients who reported that YES, they were given information about what to do during their recovery at home

Patients who "Strongly Agree" they understood their care when they left the hospital

Patients who gave their hospital a rating of 9 or 10 on a scale from 0 (lowest) to 10 (highest)

Patients who reported YES, they would definitely recommend the hospital

“We are elated to see that South Central Pennsylvania Veterans are happy with the care received here,” said Laine Hellein, director of quality management. “It is our honor to care for them. We are always striving for improvement in the care we provide and that 79 percent of our Veterans would recommend us to other Veterans is wonderful.”

Lebanon VA Medical Center is one of 170 medical centers in the nation with the sole purpose of providing world-class medical care to America’s Veterans. Lebanon VAMC serves a nine-county area in South Central Pennsylvania covering Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill and York counties. Lebanon VAMC also currently oversees community clinics located Cumberland, Berks, Lancaster, Schuylkill and York counties. If you are a Veteran, you may be eligible to receive care and benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. To learn more, call (717) 272-6621, ext. 6000.