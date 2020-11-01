Operating status
On this page
Emergency information
Patient resources
Emergency: 911
Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255, select 1
To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: dial 711.
This 24/7, 365-day-a-year crisis line where you can connect reach caring, qualified responders with the Department of Veterans Affairs. Many of them are Veterans themselves.
To reach the hotline:
24-hour nurse: 717-228-6041
Change your appointment: 717-272-6621, ext. 5101
Media inquires: 717-228-6079
National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571
Patient locator: 717-272-6621, select 0
Pharmacy refill: 717-272-6621, ext. 6009
Staff locator: Not available
Telephone care: 717-228-6041