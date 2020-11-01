Operating status

Patient resources

Emergency: 911

Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255, select 1

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: dial 711.

This 24/7, 365-day-a-year crisis line where you can connect reach caring, qualified responders with the Department of Veterans Affairs. Many of them are Veterans themselves.

To reach the hotline:

24-hour nurse: 717-228-6041

Change your appointment: 717-272-6621, ext. 5101

Media inquires: 717-228-6079

National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571

Patient locator: 717-272-6621, select 0

Pharmacy refill: 717-272-6621, ext. 6009

Staff locator: Not available

Telephone care: 717-228-6041