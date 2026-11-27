Pharmacogenomics-PGx

VA now offers a no-cost blood test to patients to understand how your body responds to medication. Genes are parts of our DNA that provide instructions on how your body develops and functions. Everyone has small differences in their genes, and because of this, people may respond differently to medicines.

Learn more about our Pharmacogenomics-PGx program

Whole Health

Whole Health is VA's approach to care that supports your health and well-being. Whole Health centers around what matters to you, not what is the matter with you. This means your health team will get to know you as a person to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs and goals.

Learn more about our Whole Health program