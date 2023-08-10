The eight tracks for the Circle of Health:

Power of the Mind

Move the Body

Surroundings

Personal Development

Food & Drink

Recharge

Family, Friends & Co-workers

Spirit & Soul

Learn more about the various classes available to you.

Power of the Mind Track

Whole Health includes all of you — your mind and your body. Your mind affects your body, and your body affects your mind, perhaps more than we realize. This relationship between our mind and body can improve our health or make it worse. Mood and thinking patterns can either positively or negatively impact our health and well-being. In this way, the mind has great power. Research has found mind-body approaches, such as relaxation, breathing, or guided imagery can help treat many health conditions

Classes include:

Power of the Mind Overview

Mind Resilience

Intro to Mindfulness

Advance Mindfulness Practice

Self-Reiki

Move the Body

Moving the body is any activity that uses your energy to move the large muscles in your body. Some activities increase your stamina while others improve your strength, flexibility or balance. Moving your body can improve your ability to do more of the things you want.

Classes include:

Whole Health Exercise Introduction

Cardio, Strength & Stretching

Chair Exercises

Light Weights/Resistance

Yoga

Tai Chi

Function and Mobility group

Surroundings

The term "Surroundings" covers a lot of things. From a Whole Health perspective, it involves everything around you that can affect your health and well-being. Examples include: the place you live, work, spend time in, your neighborhood, climate, amount of tranquility or overstimulation and even experiences that affect your physical, mental and spiritual well-being.

Opportunities include:

Therapeutic Outdoor Adventures

Personal Development

Personal development addresses personal and professional goals, as well as highlights the importance of work-life balance. This is about moving toward what matters most to you. Taking the opportunity to learn and grow in your personal and work life can be empowering and affects your health and well-being.

Opportunities include:

Creative Arts Wellness

Creative Arts Treatment

Food & Drink

Making healthy choices about what you eat and drink is a powerful way to care for yourself. Food and drink give our bodies the fuel used to work properly, stay healthy and fight disease. Choosing foods that nourish rather than harm your body may help prevent chronic conditions and the need for certain medications in the future. Food can also be used to help treat some health conditions.

Classes include:

Nutrition and Weight Management Orientation

MOVE! Weight Management Program

Healthy Teaching Kitchens

Cook Along Classes

Anti-Inflammatory Diet

Diabetes Management Classes

Low Sodium Diet Classes

Recharge

“Recharge” sounds like something you do with a cell phone or other electronic device. “Recharge” for people is very similar. It refers to sleep, rest, and relaxation, which gives us energy. Our bodies need to have enough of these each day, so that we can live well and enjoy life. Recharging involves getting enough rest, relaxation and sleep. A good balance of these can improve your physical and emotional health.

Family, Friends & Co-workers

Relationships can affect our emotional, mental, and physical health and well-being. Connections to family, friends, community and even animals can reduce stress and improve your physical and emotional well-being.

Spirit & Soul

Having a sense of purpose and meaning can provide strength in difficult times. In addition, research has shown that religion and spirituality may affect a range of health issues.

Opportunities include:

Moral Injury and Spiritual Resiliency

Local Exercise Options

In addition to the many opportunities available through the Lebanon VA Whole Health program, there are many other opportunities available to Veterans within our local community. Please read on to see a sampling of the variety of programs available in Lebanon County.

Options for Veterans:

Lebanon Valley Family YMCA

The YMCA is honored to serve Veterans and their families. As a Veteran there is no join fee and reduced memberships are available, among other benefits.

https://lebanonymca.org/

Millennium Health & Fitness

Millennium Health & Fitness is a VA partnered Health and Fitness company that provides a host of health and fitness services to Veterans. Once signed up with Millennium Health and Fitness Veterans have access to a variety of live and on demand classes; offering classes in the morning, afternoon and evening hours as well as weekends. Live and on demand (recorded) classes may include but are not limited to:

Barre

Yoga

Cardio Core

Meditation

Pilates

Power Yoga

Restorative Yoga

Tai Chi

Total Body Conditioning

Wounded Warrior classes

Zumba

https://millenniumhealthandfitness.com/visn-4-registration

Options for Veterans Over 60:

SilverSneakers:

SilverSneakers is a fitness and wellness program offered at no additional cost to seniors 65+ on eligible Medicare plans.

What's included with a SilverSneakers membership?

Specially designed exercise classes for all fitness levels online and in-person

Community classes in your area offered in-person and online.

15,000+ fitness and community locations nationwide. You can visit as many as you like!

Access to everything your fitness location offers: (Contact each location to see what's available)

Options may include but not limited to:

Cardio equipment

Pools

Hot tubs

Sauna

Tennis courts

Walking tracks

Online resources with nutrition and fitness tips.

https://tools.silversneakers.com/

Lebanon County Senior Wellness:

The Lebanon County Area Agency on Aging provides a variety of health and wellness programs for seniors at Senior Community Centers. Band Together, is a program in collaboration with Penn State Hershey Medical Center to provide free strength training among other classes. Other classes include:

Evidence-based programs

Tai Chi for Arthritis

Healthy Steps for Older Adults

Walk with Ease

Nutrition education

https://lebanoncountypa.gov/departments/aging/senior-wellness