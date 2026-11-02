Ms. Klick began her VA career in 2011 as a staff nurse in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Since then, she has held numerous positions at Lebanon VA Medical Center including Nurse Manager of the Medical/Surgical Unit, Nurse Manager of the ICU, Nurse Recruiter, Nurse Manager of the Nursing Resource Office, Executive Assistant to the Associate Director and most recently Chief of Community Care where she initiated an embedded registered nurse program with civilian hospitals that has become a VA National Best Practice. Ms. Klick also had the enormous responsibility of standing up the vaccine clinic at the medical center during the recent pandemic and teaching other health care systems how to effectively and efficiently manage this critical health care program.

Prior to her VA career, Ms. Klick worked at Good Samaritan Hospital in the cardiac catheterization lab.

Ms. Klick graduated from Bloomsburg University, Bloomsburg, PA with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She possesses dual master’s degrees in Nursing Administration and Health Care Administration from the University of Phoenix. She is a certified LEAN Green Belt and a member of the honor society of nursing, Sigma Theta Tau International. Additionally, she was a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary’s Award for Nursing Nominee.