Prior to this assignment, Ms. Barley was the Chief of the VA Community Clinics overseeing the 5 VA Community Clinics in South Central Pennsylvania. In this capacity, she had oversight for provision of clinical services and administrative functions across all five clinic locations serving over 27,000 Veterans annually. During her time as the Chief of VA Community Clinics, Katie operationalized 4 new VA Community Clinics, modernizing the space and services available to South Central Pennsylvania Veterans. Now, as the Assistant Director, she will join the facility’s Executive Leadership Team and have responsibility for Lebanon’s Market Initiatives as well as continued oversight for the operations and growth of Lebanon’s community based services.

Ms. Barley began her career with the VA in 2003. She has steadily earned positions of increasing responsibility including clinical roles in Mental Health and Homeless Programs, the Suicide Prevention Coordinator and the OEF/OIF/OND Program Manager before serving at the Assistant Chief of Social Work and Community Care and then the Executive Assistant to the Associate Director for Patient Care Services and the Interim Associate Director of the Lebanon VA Medical Center.

Ms. Barley obtained her bachelor’s degree from West Chester University and her master’s degree from the University of Maryland. She has been a licensed clinical social worker since 2003.