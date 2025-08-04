Bob Wentling, MBA, MSOT was appointed as the Chief of Clinical Support at the Lebanon VA Medical Center on August 16, 2020.

In this role, he has operational oversight of Pathology, Clinical Laboratory, Radiology, Nuclear Medicine, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Audiology and Speech Pathology.

Prior to this assignment, Mr. Wentling served as a Health System Specialist as the Executive Assistant to the Associate Director.

Mr. Wentling began his career with the VA as an Occupational Therapist in 2006. He has steadily earned positions of increasing responsibility including clinical roles with implementation of a Wheelchair Specialty Clinic and TBI/Polytrauma Clinic, before serving as Project Activations Specialist and then Executive Assistant to the Associate Director.

Mr. Wentling obtained his bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in Occupational Therapy from College Misericordia. He has been a licensed Occupational Therapist since 2000. Additionally, he obtained his Masters of Business Administration from Lebanon Valley College.