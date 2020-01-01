 Skip to Content
Stories

Read about what's happening in our VA Lebanon health care community.

Karma: Former Army medic saved by VA employee

Michael Byrd, an Army Veteran and successful businessman and Beverly Miller, an employee at Lebanon VA Medical Center at the facility Aug. 28. Miller saved Byrd’s life by performing CPR on him when he collapsed during a run in early August.

Image of Army Veteran Michael Byrd and his Beverly Miller

Emergency Medical Care

You never know when you may need emergency medical care, so it's good to know what to do and where to go before an emergency situation happens.

Image of Emergency Care Entrance

Suicide Prevention

Veteran's Suicide Prevention resources including: Crisis line, Making a Connection, and Coaching Intro Care.

Image of Veteran enjoying a conversation and a picnic with three friends.
