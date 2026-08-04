Work with us

Jobs and careers

Build your career with us at Lebanon health care, where you’ll become part of the nation’s largest health care team, earn great benefits, and enjoy a balanced lifestyle. Working with us is much more than a career. It’s about a passion for serving Veterans. We want to help you develop your talents as you realize the greatest possible impact.

You can visit USAJOBS to see all of our current openings, and visit our Jobs and Careers page to learn more about the application process. Don’t worry, we’ll walk you through it.

Internships and fellowships

At Lebanon health care, about 350 medical fellows, students, and residents receive training each year. Nationwide, VA hosts the largest medical training program, partnering with more than 1,800 colleges and universities.

Find internships and fellowship positions that are right for you

Volunteer or donate

Give the special gift of time, money, or needed items to make a difference in the lives of Lebanon Veterans. As one of our more than 200 volunteers, you can make our patients’ visits more enjoyable. Your donations also can impact many lives in unexpected ways.

Learn more about volunteering or donating

Doing business with Lebanon health care

If you’re a vendor or contractor interested in doing business with VA Lebanon Healthcare System, Pathfinder helps you connect with relevant VA staff for your product or service. Submitting a request form is the first step in engaging with VA. Learn more at VA Pathfinder.

To register your business with the federal government, please go to SAM.gov.

Call us at 717-272-6621 to learn more.

Sales vendors are welcome on VA Lebanon facility grounds under the following conditions:

Vendors must have a confirmed appointment via the Symplr program at Symplr.com or a facility staff escort

Vendors should check in at a Symplr kiosk located at the main entrances of Buildings 1, 17, 18 and 19 and wear the badge produced upon check-in

Vendors must exit the facility immediately after appointment has ended

Vendors are prohibited from bringing products or gifts for staff

Any vendor not adhering to the above policies, will be escorted from the facility by a Police representative.

Register at Symplr.com