Internships and fellowships
VA Lebanon health care provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
Contact a training coordinator
Training coordinators can answer questions.
Training for physicians
Training rotations through the Penn State College of Medicine
Students enrolled in programs related to health professions can complete training rotations with us through internship, residency, or fellowship programs in affiliation with the Penn State College of Medicine Residency and Fellowship Programs. We offer rotations in a variety of specialties, including (but not limited to) the following:
- Addictions Medicine
- Cardiology
- Diagnostic Radiology
- Family Medicine/Geriatrics
- Hematology/Oncology
- Internal Medicine
- Neurology
- Otolaryngology
- Psychiatry
- Palliative Care/Hospice
- Rheumatology
Learn more
To apply for an internship, residency, or fellowship with us, contact the Graduate Medical Education Office at VHALEBGME@va.gov.
Other physician training programs
Programs not listed here
To find out if your school has an academic affiliation, or to establish a new affiliation with Lebanon VA Medical Center, give us a call.
Phone
717-228-6060
Explore nationwide training programs
The VA Office of Academic Affiliations coordinates training programs that support excellence in health care for Veterans and health professionals.
Training for associated health care professionals - Health Professions Trainees and Nursing
As a student in an associated health care profession, you can also train for your career at VA Lebanon. We offer paid and unpaid (With Out Compensation – WOC) training in a number of areas.
Our training programs
- Clinical Pastoral Education(CPE)
- Dental
- Dietician Students
- Nursing
- Optometry
- PA Students
- Pharmacy
- Podiatry
- Psychology
- Radiology/Ultrasound Technologists
- RN Residency Program (RNTTP)
- Social Work
- Surgical Technologists
Learn more
To find out more about our programs in associated health care professions, or to ask about a program not listed here, contact the Graduate Medical Education Office at VHALEBGME@va.gov.
Current interns, residents, and fellows
Take the Trainee Satisfaction Survey
(NOTE: For clinical trainees only.) After you complete a significant portion of your training, we encourage you to take a survey to rate different aspects of your clinical training experience. The feedback you provide helps us understand what we're doing well (and where we need to improve) so we can maintain excellence for Veterans and our trainees.
Get forms and required paperwork
Basic forms you need to enroll in or complete your fellowship, internship, or residency program.
Contact our main office
Graduate Medical Education Office
VHALEBGME@va.gov
Program documents
For more information about application requirements and how to apply, download files below:
Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE)
Lebanon VA Medical Center offers an accredited Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE). This program is accredited by ACPE Inc. There is a one year residency program with a stipend. It begins toward the end of August of each year. There are one unit intern programs The summer intensive is 11 weeks and is forty hours per week. The extended program begins normally in September or October. It runs for 25-28 weeks. Classes are held on Mondays and the student must complete 12-14 hours of clinical work each week.
To inquire about the program and obtain an application you may call Chaplain Services at 717-228-6021
Dental
The General Practice Residency program is accredited by the Commission on Dental Accreditation and has been granted the accreditation status of Approval. The Commission is a specialized accrediting body recognized by the American Dental Association and the United States Department Of Education.
Pharmacy
VA Lebanon healthcare System Residency Candidates are advised to use the following link to determine eligibility for becoming a Health Professions Trainee at VA Facilities: Resources for Health Professions Trainees Coming to VA
Candidates must also meet the following eligibility criteria to be considered for any VA Lebanon healthcare System PGY1&2 program:
- Possess or be in good standing to receive a Doctor of Pharmacy or Bachelor of Pharmacy degree from an ACPE accredited school or college of pharmacy
- Agreement to participate in the ASHP matching program
- Eligibility for or currently possess a pharmacy license in any state of the United States and must be able to adhere to the Lebanon VA Medical Center PGY pharmacy residency licensure policy for the duration of the residency (See Manual)
- Commit to the residency for a period of no less than one year
Please note that VA eligibility requirements may exceed the scope of requirements posed by ASHP/PhORCAS. It is the responsibility of the residency candidate to ensure they will meet all eligibility requirements prior to applying for a residency position with the Lebanon VA Medical Center. If it is determined that a candidate does NOT meet all eligibility requirements their residency position offer will be rescinded, regardless of results of the Match
PGY1 requirements
A fair selection process based on merit is used in our selection of candidates. All applicants who have submitted the requested materials by the application deadline and have met the eligibility requirements will be considered for interviews.
Veterans are encouraged to apply to VA residencies and are given additional points for their service to our nation. Veterans have a unique perspective on how to help other Veterans and can relate to other Veterans in a way that enhances the care of the Veterans.
Application Materials
- Letter of intent
- CV
- Three letters of recommendation (PhORCAS template)
- Official copy of academic transcripts from pharmacy school
Submission via PhORCAS: https://www.ashp.org/phorcas
Deadline
All application materials must be received no later than the deadline set in PhORCAS. If any of the above materials are not received by the application deadline, the applicant will not be considered for an interview.
PGY2 Ambulatory Care & PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy requirements
All applications materials should be submitted via the PhORCAS system by the application deadline and will be competitively considered for an interview.
Additional Qualifications for LVAMC PGY2 Programs:
- Completion of a PGY1 ASHP accredited or pending accreditation residency program
- Resident must submit their PGY1 certificate of completion to the RPD within two weeks of starting their PGY2. Failure to do so may result in disciplinary action, up to and including dismissal from the program.
Resident Application Process
- Letter of intent*
- Curriculum Vitae
- Three recommendations in PhORCAS (PhORCAS template)
- College transcripts
*The letter of intent should include the answers to the following three questions: (1) Why do you want to do this residency? (2) What are your personal and professional strengths? (3) Where do you see yourself in five years?
If any of the above materials are not received by the application deadline set in PHORCAS, the applicant will not be considered for an interview.
Early Commitment Process
Current Lebanon VA Medical Center PGY1 residents may apply for early commitment into a PGY2 program. Residents applying for early commitment are expected to continue researching other programs and engage in available recruitment activities during the early commitment process.
The deadline of application materials as outlined in the application process of this handbook is the second Friday in October in order to be considered for early commitment.
The PGY1 resident can expect to have an interview for the program during October.
Decisions regarding candidate selection will be completed prior to the early commitment deadline designated by VA/ASHP.
General information regarding the early commitment process: ASHP Match | Early Commitment Process (natmatch.com)
VA National Early Commitment Process (VANEC) timeline: VANEC timeline
There are differences in terms of application materials needed for current PGY1 Lebanon VA Medical Center Pharmacy residents as listed below:
- Letter of intent:
- The letter of intent should include the answers to the following three questions: (1) Why do you want to do this residency? (2) What are your personal and professional strengths? (3) Where do you see yourself in five years?
- Curriculum Vitae
- Three letters of recommendation using the VANEC recommendation form. Please see the PGY2 RPD for the required form.
- College transcripts (Facility should already have these from PGY1 application)
Podiatry
Our Podiatric Medicine Surgery Residency (PMSR) program offers you the medical, biomechanical, and surgical skills necessary to treat the foot and ankle.
During your first year, you will concentrate on the medical and biomechanical management of the foot and ankle with an emphasis in diabetic limb salvage surgery. During second and third years here, you will have a wide variety of elective foot and ankle surgical opportunities in surrounding community hospitals and surgical centers.
We offer a strong didactic lecture series with presentations and surgical workshops. You also will share several training experiences with surgical and medical residents from the Milton S. Hershey Medical School on the University Service.
Application requirements
- US Citizenship
- PM Lexis III and/or Pennsylvania Podiatry License
- Graduate of an accredited college of podiatric medicine
- Application through CASPR
Program documents
Podiatric Medicine and Surgery Residency Curriculum
Appointment Agreement
Psychology
The VA Lebanon Healthcare System’s Doctoral Internship Program gives candidates a generalist training with a variety of psychiatric, medical, and geriatric patients in residential, inpatient, outpatient, and primary care settings. As a graduate, you will be are prepared for professional practice in VA facilities as well as a wide range of health care settings, including medical centers and non-VA hospitals that primarily serve adults.
Application requirements
- US Citizenship
- In good standing in an APA accredited clinical or counseling psychology doctoral program
- Approved for internship status by their graduate training program coordinator
- Completed at least 3 years of graduate training prior to internship and earned at least 400 intervention and assessment hours documented on the AAPI.
- Verification of Selective Service Registration. Male applicants born after 1959 must sign a pre-appointment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration.
RN Residency Program (RNTTP)
Registered Nurse Transition‑to‑Practice (RNTTP) Residency Program
VA Lebanon Healthcare System offers a comprehensive Registered Nurse Transition‑to‑Practice (RNTTP) Residency Program for new graduate Registered Nurses with less than one year of RN experience. This structured, year‑long residency supports novice nurses as they transition into confident, competent professional practice within the VA healthcare system.
Program Overview
The RNTTP Program is a 12‑month, evidence‑based nurse residency designed to strengthen:
- Clinical judgment and decision‑making
- Evidence‑based practice integration
- Clinical leadership at the point of care
- Interprofessional communication and collaboration
- Professional resilience and life‑long learning
All newly hired RNs at the VA Lebanon Healthcare System with under one year of experience are automatically enrolled in the RNTTP Program.
Program Components
- Bi‑weekly workshop days
- Structured precepting and mentoring
- High‑fidelity simulation‑based training
- Clinical debriefing sessions
- Evidence‑based practice curriculum and project
- Interprofessional learning experiences
- Professional networking and peer support
This program prepares new RNs to deliver Veteran‑centric, holistic, safe, and high‑quality care across clinical settings.
Mission, Program Goals, and Expected Outcomes
VA Lebanon Healthcare System RN Transition‑To‑Practice Program, through its clinical experiences, educational offerings, and collaboration with academic partners, prepares new nurse graduates for current and future professional practice. The program strengthens recruitment and retention of quality registered nurses—an essential part of fulfilling our mission to care for Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors.
Program Goal 1
Identify how an integrated Veterans healthcare system prepares nurses to better coordinate Veteran care, build trust, foster long‑term relationships, and encourage Veterans to continue choosing the Lebanon VA Medical Center as their healthcare provider.
Expected Outcomes
- 1.1: Meeting the physical and psychosocial needs of Veterans, families, caregivers, and survivors is supported through knowledge of Veteran‑centric health concerns.
- 1.2: Leveraging deep facility knowledge of VA services—locally and nationally—supports strong trust‑building with Veterans, families, caregivers, and survivors.
- 1.3: VHA healthcare services ensure barrier‑free access in a non‑judgmental environment. Exposure to the diversity and unique health conditions of Veterans enhances staff ability to build trusting relationships.
Program Goal 2
Through clinical and intraprofessional experiences, support understanding of how a robust allied health team ensures Veterans receive access to VHA’s high‑quality, integrated care.
Expected Outcomes
- 2.1: RNs observe collaborative allied health practice across outpatient and inpatient settings and apply these behaviors to deliver high‑quality care.
- 2.2: Positive modeling of professional behavior promotes retention of qualified, locally trained staff, enhancing patient safety, Veteran satisfaction, and staff satisfaction.
- 2.3: Understanding the integrated nature of VHA equips providers with the tools needed to improve whole‑health outcomes for Veterans, families, caregivers, and survivors.
Program Goal 3
Develop understanding of VHA’s organizational components and how technology innovations improve healthcare systems and workflows.
Expected Outcomes
- 3.1: Meaningful experiences explore how VHA’s integrated health and information systems mitigate social determinants, structural determinants, and systemic inequities affecting Veterans and their support networks.
- 3.2: RNs gain insight into how allied health professions and teams use technology to ensure a safe clinical and work environment for Veterans, families, caregivers, survivors, and staff.
Program Goal 4
Promote understanding of how a High Reliability Organization (HRO) optimizes care for Veterans.
Expected Outcomes
- 4.1: Principles of “zero harm” are demonstrated from classroom to bedside, fostering a physically and psychologically safe environment for Veterans and the VHA workforce.
- 4.2: RNs learn how just culture, flattened hierarchy, and supportive teamwork drive safety within a High Reliability Organization.
Eligibility Requirements
To participate in the RN Transition‑to‑Practice Program, candidates must:
- Meet qualifications posted on USAJOBS for their RN position
- Hold a BSN or ADN from a CCNE‑ or ACEN‑accredited nursing program
- Have less than one year of RN practice experience at the time of hire
Program Contact
RN Residency Program (RNTTP):
Gregory Rupert, MSN, MHA, RN
RN Residency Program Coordinator
Gregory.Rupert@va.gov
717-227-6621, ext. 4419
Cell: 717-202-9576
Learn more
To apply for an internship, residency, or fellowship with us, contact the following program directors:
Dental:
Alfred S. Jaskulski, DMD
Alfred.Jaskulski@va.gov
717-272-6621, ext. 4768
Pharmacy:
PGY1 & PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy
Erica Hoot, PharmD, BCPS, BCPP
Erica.Hoot@va.gov
PGY2 Ambulatory Care
Dina Hunsinger-Norris, Pharm.D., BCACP, BCPS
Dina.Hunsinger-Norris@va.gov
PGY1/2 Residency Program Coordinator
Emalee Hribick, PharmD, BCPS
Emalee.Hribick@va.gov
Podiatry:
Richard D LaTour, DPM
717-272-6621, ext. 4163
Psychology:
Dr. Melissa Snarski Cyrus
Melissa.Cyrus@va.gov
RN Residency Program (RNTTP):
Gregory Rupert, MSN, MHA, RN
RN Residency Program Coordinator
Gregory.Rupert@va.gov
717-227-6621, ext. 4419
Cell: 717-202-9576