Internships and fellowships
VA Lebanon health care provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
Contact a training coordinator
Training coordinators can answer questions.
Training for physicians
Training rotations through the Penn State College of Medicine
Students enrolled in programs related to health professions can complete training rotations with us through internship, residency, or fellowship programs in affiliation with the Penn State College of Medicine Residency and Fellowship Programs. We offer rotations in a variety of specialties, including (but not limited to) the following:
- Addictions Medicine
- Cardiology
- Diagnostic Radiology
- Family Medicine/Geriatrics
- Hematology/Oncology
- Internal Medicine
- Neurology
- Otolaryngology
- Psychiatry
- Palliative Care/Hospice
- Rheumatology
Learn more
To apply for an internship, residency, or fellowship with us, contact the Graduate Medical Education Office at VHALEBGME@va.gov.
Other physician training programs
Programs not listed here
To find out if your school has an academic affiliation, or to establish a new affiliation with VA Pittsburgh, give us a call.
Phone
717-228-6060
Explore nationwide training programs
The VA Office of Academic Affiliations coordinates training programs that support excellence in health care for Veterans and health professionals.
Trainings for associated health care professionals
As a student in an associated health care profession, you can also train for your career at VA Pittsburgh. We offer paid and unpaid (With Out Compensation – WOC) training in a number of areas.
Our training programs
- Clinical Pastoral Education(CPE)
- Dental
- Optometry
- Pharmacy
- Podiatry
- Psychology
- Social Work
Learn more
To find out more about our programs in associated health care professions, or to ask about a program not listed here, contact the Graduate Medical Education Office at VHALEBGME@va.gov .
Andrea Krushinski
412-360-6597
andrea.krushinski@va.gov
Current interns, residents, and fellows
Take the Trainee Satisfaction Survey
(NOTE: For clinical trainees only.) After you complete a significant portion of your training, we encourage you to take a survey to rate different aspects of your clinical training experience. The feedback you provide helps us understand what we're doing well (and where we need to improve) so we can maintain excellence for Veterans and our trainees.
Find forms and required paperwork
Basic forms you need to enroll in or complete your fellowship, internship, or residency program.
Contact our main office
Graduate Medical Education Office
VHALEBGME@va.gov
-
Coming soon!
-
The Lebanon VA Medical Center General Practice Residency in Dentistry offers postdoctoral education and experience to recent dental school graduates. Residents provide comprehensive dental care, diagnosing oral and maxillofacial diseases and assessing patients’ general health and functional ability. While most of your patients will be ambulatory outpatients, our hospital-based program also will train you in hospital protocol and provide experience in the administrative and clinical management of our hospitalized patients.
Our program will enhance your knowledge and skills in all phases of dentistry through clinical and didactic training. You will gain advanced experience in endodontics, implants, oral surgery, periodontics, prosthodontics, and restorative dentistry.
Most of your clinical time will be spent at the VA Lebanon dental clinic performing comprehensive dentistry on ambulatory outpatients with supervision from full and part-time faculty.
Your medical and dental specialties training will provide off-service rotations in areas such as anesthesiology, emergency medicine, and internal medicine. You will gain valuable experience interacting with physicians and other health care professionals in the hospital.
The didactic portion of the program also includes weekly and monthly webinars, seminars by VA faculty, and courses in advanced cardiac life support, physical diagnosis, and conscious sedation.
Application requirements
The program’s admission criteria include:
- A DDS or DMD from an ADA accredited dental school
- Participation in National Match Program along with completed resident application
- Dental school transcripts with grade point average and class standing
- National board scores
- A CV, resume, or biographical sketch
- Three letters of recommendation from dental school faculty
- A photograph (optional)
Selection process
Our selection process is designed to be unbiased. All completed applications are considered for residency positions. The Residency Selection Committee will evaluate each applicant based on the above criteria and personal interview. Applicants are ranked in order based on the total score each receives. The applicants receiving the highest scores are offered residency positions.
Application deadline
Requested material and applications must be submitted by October 15 of the year preceding requested appointment.
Program brochure
For more information about the VA Lebanon Healthcare System’s General Practice Residency in Dentistry program, please review our brochures.
-
Coming soon!
-
Interviews will be offered to candidates who have the potential to best succeed with our team and scope of services.
Application requirements
The PGY1 Pharmacy Residency’s minimum eligibility criteria include:
- Doctor of Pharmacy or Bachelor of Pharmacy degree
- Participation in ASHP matching program
- Eligibility for pharmacy licensure in the United States
- U.S. Citizenship
The PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency’s eligibility criteria include:
- Current enrollment in a PGY1 pharmacy residency program with anticipated completion prior to start of PGY2 residency or have previously completed a PGY1 residency
- Licensed as a pharmacist in any US state or territory
- Possess a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from an ACPE accredited school or college of pharmacy; or a B.S., M.S., or Ph.D. degree and equivalent experience
- Commitment to the residency for at least one year. period of no less than one year
- US citizenship
- Curriculum Vitae
- Three letters of recommendations in PhORCAS
- College transcripts
- A letter of intent answering the following three questions:
- Why do you want to do this residency?
- t are your personal and professional strengths?
- Where do you see yourself in five years?
Application deadline
Requested material and applications must be submitted by January 10.
Program brochures
Please read our brochures for more information.
-
Our Podiatric Medicine Surgery Residency (PMSR) program offers you the medical, biomechanical, and surgical skills necessary to treat the foot and ankle.
During your first year, you will concentrate on the medical and biomechanical management of the foot and ankle with an emphasis in diabetic limb salvage surgery. During second and third years here, you will have a wide variety of elective foot and ankle surgical opportunities in surrounding community hospitals and surgical centers.
We offer a strong didactic lecture series with presentations and surgical workshops. You also will share several training experiences with surgical and medical residents from the Milton S. Hershey Medical School on the University Service.
Application requirements
- US Citizenship
- PM Lexis III and/or Pennsylvania Podiatry License
- Graduate of an accredited college of podiatric medicine
- Application through CASPR
Program documents
Podiatric Medicine and Surgery Residency Curriculum
-
The VA Lebanon Healthcare System’s Doctoral Internship Program gives candidates a generalist training with a variety of psychiatric, medical, and geriatric patients in residential, inpatient, outpatient, and primary care settings. As a graduate, you will be are prepared for professional practice in VA facilities as well as a wide range of health care settings, including medical centers and non-VA hospitals that primarily serve adults.
Application requirements
- US Citizenship
- In good standing in an APA accredited clinical or counseling psychology doctoral program
- Approved for internship status by their graduate training program coordinator
- Completed at least 3 years of graduate training prior to internship and earned at least 400 intervention and assessment hours documented on the AAPI.
- Verification of Selective Service Registration. Male applicants born after 1959 must sign a pre-appointment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration.
Program documents
For more information about application requirements and how to apply, download: Coming soon!
Learn more
To apply for an internship, residency, or fellowship with us, contact the following program directors:
Dental:
Alfred S. Jaskulski, DMD
jaskulski@va.gov
717-227-6621, ext. 4768
Pharmacy:
PGY1
Ashley Dorward, PharmD, BCPS
Ashley.Dorward@va.gov
PGY2
Dina Hunsinger-Norris, Pharm.D., BCACP, BCPS AQ
dina.hunsinger-norris@va
800-409-8771, ext. 5444
Podiatry:
Richard D LaTour, DPM
717-272-6621, ext. 4163
Psychology
Dr. Melissa Snarski Cyrus
Melissa.Cyrus@va.gov