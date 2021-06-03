Internships and fellowships

Training coordinators can answer questions.

Training for physicians

Training rotations through the Penn State College of Medicine

Students enrolled in programs related to health professions can complete training rotations with us through internship, residency, or fellowship programs in affiliation with the Penn State College of Medicine Residency and Fellowship Programs. We offer rotations in a variety of specialties, including (but not limited to) the following:

Addictions Medicine

Cardiology

Diagnostic Radiology

Family Medicine/Geriatrics

Hematology/Oncology

Internal Medicine

Neurology

Otolaryngology

Psychiatry

Palliative Care/Hospice

Rheumatology

Learn more

To apply for an internship, residency, or fellowship with us, contact the Graduate Medical Education Office at VHALEBGME@va.gov.

Other physician training programs

Programs not listed here

To find out if your school has an academic affiliation, or to establish a new affiliation with VA Pittsburgh, give us a call.

Phone

717-228-6060

Explore nationwide training programs

The VA Office of Academic Affiliations coordinates training programs that support excellence in health care for Veterans and health professionals.

Trainings for associated health care professionals

As a student in an associated health care profession, you can also train for your career at VA Pittsburgh. We offer paid and unpaid (With Out Compensation – WOC) training in a number of areas.

Our training programs

Clinical Pastoral Education(CPE)

Dental

Optometry

Pharmacy

Podiatry

Psychology

Social Work

Learn more

To find out more about our programs in associated health care professions, or to ask about a program not listed here, contact the Graduate Medical Education Office at VHALEBGME@va.gov .

Andrea Krushinski

412-360-6597

andrea.krushinski@va.gov

Current interns, residents, and fellows

(NOTE: For clinical trainees only.) After you complete a significant portion of your training, we encourage you to take a survey to rate different aspects of your clinical training experience. The feedback you provide helps us understand what we're doing well (and where we need to improve) so we can maintain excellence for Veterans and our trainees.

Graduate Medical Education Office

VHALEBGME@va.gov