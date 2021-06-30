Jobs and careers
Build your career with us at VA Lebanon health care. You’ll become part of the nation’s largest health care team, earn exceptional benefits and maintain a balanced lifestyle. Working with us is much more than a career. It’s a way to show your passion for serving Veterans.
Apply for a job at VA Lebanon Healthcare System
When you’re ready to apply, be sure to follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions given in each job announcement. They’re your primary guide for responding to our openings. Except for a few health care jobs, most positions require online applications. So, it’s important to fully complete the online application process to receive your email confirmation. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section toward the bottom of the announcement.
Now is an exciting time to become a nurse with Lebanon health care. For more information, please email our nurse recruiter at VHALEBNurseRecruiter@va.gov or call 717-228-5948
You can visit USAJOBS to see all our current openings, and visit the VA careers page to learn more about the application process. Pay close attention to the additional forms required if you’re a federal employee requesting a transfer/reassignment, or if you’re seeking Veterans’ preference.
-
Applying for a job can be confusing. Let us help you.
We have different application forms depending on the position you’re interested in. Here are some commonly used forms to help you get started.
- Application for Physicians, Dentists, Podiatrists, Optometrists, and Chiropractors (PDF)
- Application for Advanced Practice Nurse, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, Nurse Practitioner, and Registered Nurse (PDF)
- Application for Associated Health Occupations (PDF)
- Application for Health Professions Trainees (PDF)
- Declaration for Federal Employment form (PDF)
- Application for 10-point Veterans Preference (PDF)
- Instructions for Faxing: The "How to Apply" section of the job announcement will provide instructions for faxing documents, if it is an accepted method for submitting items for that job announcement.
Apply for a job through Veteran Recruitment Appointment
Veteran Recruitment Appointment (VRA) lets us hire eligible Veterans without competition to positions at any pay grade level through GS-11. The GS-11 pay grade is typically for mid-level positions held by civilian government employees.
How to apply through VRA
Submit your resume and supporting documents by email, fax, or mail to:
Email: visn04recruitment@va.gov
Fax:
Mail:
VA Lebanon Healthcare System
Human Resources (121)
1700 S. Lincoln Ave.
Lebanon, PA 17042
What to include
- Your resume
- A copy of your DD-214 military discharge paperwork
- SF-15, if you're claiming 10-point preference for a service-connected disability
- VA disability letter, if you have a service-connected disability
Learn more about eligibility and requirements for Veteran Recruitment Appointment
Explore VA careers
Visit the VA careers page to easily find VA jobs by entering a location or keywords.
You also can check out USAJOBS to see current VA openings in Lebanon, Pennsylvania.
Contact us
Our human resources department is located at:
Human Resources
Building 18
Room 101
Phone: 717-228-6081
Hours: Coming soon!