Lebanon VA Nursing Careers
We are hiring all nursing positions: RNs, LPNs, and NAs.
Lebanon VA Medical Center offers acute medical, surgical, behavioral health and long-term inpatient care and a full range of outpatient services including primary care, specialty care, home based care, and psychiatric rehabilitation services.
Lebanon VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital, providing a wide range of patient care services, using state-of-the-art technology, guided by ongoing education and research. Comprehensive health care is provided by dedicated staff. Lebanon is proud of the fact that one-third of its employees are Veterans. Its end of life programs, including an inpatient hospice unit, is considered a best practice within VA.
To apply for a nursing position, please send your current resume/CV and application to the Nurse Recruiter and indicate what nursing position and shift you are interested in, or visit www.USAJOBS.gov.
- LPN/NA application: 10-2850c (va.gov)
- RN application: 10-2850a (va.gov)
For questions regarding vacancies, please contact a Nurse Recruiter.
Angela Barbeito MBA, BSN, RN
Nurse Recruiter
VA Lebanon health care
Phone: 717-272-6621, ext. 3356
Email: VHALEBNurseRecruiter@va.gov
Michelle Svenson MSN, RN
Nurse Recruiter
VA Lebanon health care
Phone: 717-272-6621, ext. 3356
Email: VHALEBNurseRecruiter@va.gov
As a nurse at VA, you’ll have a balanced, flexible work environment, and benefits focused on your unique needs.
- Unrestricted licensing and relocation. With an active U.S. nursing license, a move to the Lebanon VA Medical Center couldn’t be easier. You can also transfer to any of VA’s 1,255 facilities across the nation and in some U.S. territories without losing any benefits, accumulated paid leave, or pay. In addition, if you’re hired for a specific, difficult-to-recruit direct patient care position, you may be eligible for VA’s Education Debt Reduction Program.
- Education and development. Advance in your career with education support programs and ongoing leadership training through every level of employment.
- Competitive salaries. We offer our employees strong starting salaries based on education, training, and experience. We also offer steady growth, with periodic pay raises that address inflation and local market changes.
- Flexible schedules. Our employees receive 13 to 26 paid vacation/personal days, as well as 13 sick days annually with no limit on accumulation, and we observe 11 paid federal holidays each year.
- Robust insurance options. You can choose from a variety of health maintenance organizations or fee-for-service health plans, and all cover preexisting conditions. Additionally, we pay up to 75% of health premiums, a benefit that can continue into retirement.
- Retirement Benefits. Prepare for life after VA service with Social Security, a pension, and Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) (401(k)). Get credit for military service.