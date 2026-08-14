Volunteer or donate
You can make a difference when you volunteer at or donate to the VA Lebanon Healthcare System.
Become a volunteer
Join our volunteer team and experience the rewards of helping our nation’s heroes. More than 250 people volunteered more than 49,000 hours, making our patients’ experience at Lebanon health care more enjoyable in nearly every department. You can, too. We’ll match your talents with one of our many fulfilling volunteer opportunities.
To become a volunteer, fill out an application, Application for Voluntary Service - fillable. Print, sign, mail or email the application to the Center for Development and Community Engagement at the VA Lebanon Health Care System. You’ll be contacted by a volunteer specialist to discuss your volunteer journey.
Contact us
If you have questions about donating or volunteering, please contact the Center for Development and Community Engagement Program Coordinator.
Phone: 717-228-6123
Email: vhalebvoluntaryservice@va.gov
In person:
VA Lebanon Healthcare System
Center for Development and Community Engagement
Building 18
Room 128C
1700 South Lincoln Avenue
Lebanon, PA 17042
Mail Code 10V
Volunteer benefits
In addition to supporting Veterans in your area, you'll enjoy the following benefits as a VA volunteer:
- Free Canteen meals during shifts of 4 or more hours
- Education opportunities
- Free annual flu vaccination
- Job skills development
- Job search opportunities
Volunteer opportunities
Whatever your interests, Lebanon health care has volunteer opportunities for you.
Below are only some of the ways you can help. Other assignments not listed here might be available. If you’re interested in volunteering, or have special skills to offer, please contact us so we can discuss how you can best help our patients. All volunteers must complete a background check.
While some volunteer opportunities have specific times, most are flexible. We also have special short-term projects we need help with from time to time.
Patient care
- Adult day care: Help with patient escort, arts and crafts, exercise programs, and other recreational patient activities.
- Food and nutrition: Help patients complete or select menus. Open containers, cut food into bite-size portions, and feed patients during mealtimes.
- Medical clinics: Visit with patients and run errands.
- Nursing: Help the nursing staff with patient care.
- Recreation: Help with arts and crafts projects, play bedside games, assist on field trips, show bedside movies, and help therapists with activities.
Administrative
- Special Projects: As needed
- Office assistance: Type, file, answer phones, keep records, and enter data
Where we need extra help
We’re always looking for more people to drive patients to their appointments at the medical center and community clinics. We also are looking for volunteers to drive the golf cart shuttle in the parking lot to help get veterans to the buildings. To fill these important roles, you must have a current driver’s license, car insurance, receive mandatory training, and pass a physical exam.
Contact us
If you have questions about donating or volunteering, please contact the Voluntary Services Program.
Voluntary Services Program Coordinator.
Voluntary Services Program Coordinator
Phone: 717-228-6123
Email: vhalebvoluntaryservice@va.gov
In person:
VA Lebanon Healthcare System
Center for Development and Community Engagement
1700 South Lincoln Avenue
Building 18
Lebanon, PA 17042
Mail Code 10V
Volunteer opportunities for youth
If you’re a student who’s 14 to 18 years old, you should volunteer for us this summer. You can learn more about health careers, sharpen your job skills, meet fantastic people—and have fun.
Volunteer to make a difference
As a youth volunteer, you’ll help in many ways:
- Office work
- Help in clinics
- Help with recreation programs
Perks
You’ll qualify for these great benefits:
- Free lunch for 4 or more hours of service
- Job skills development
- Job search opportunities
How to join us
If you're a student who's interested in volunteering, or you know students who might be interested, contact the Center for Development and Community Engagement Program Coordinator.
Phone: 717-228-6123
Email: vhalebvoluntaryservice@va.gov
In person:
VA Lebanon Healthcare System
Center for Development and Community Engagement
Building 18
Room 128C
1700 South Lincoln Avenue
Lebanon, PA 17042
Mail Code 10V
Make a donation
Generous donations from people like you help us provide enhanced services to our patients. You can give money online or by mail. You also can drop off your donations in person. Keep in mind the following
- Donations will not be accepted if there is no anticipated need
- Not benefitting the general needs of the patients
- Available through other VA resources
Monetary and E-Donations
We are currently accepting donations and e-donations for General Post Fund (GPF) accounts listed below. If you’re interested in making a monetary donation you can do so either with a check or online donation. Make checks payable to VA Lebanon Healthcare System and reference the FUND number in the memo section. To donate online go to www.cdceportal.va.gov/donate_online/
- General Post Fund (FUND #8101) Funds are used to support programs and activities for Veteran patients throughout the VA Lebanon Healthcare System to include 5 Community Based Outpatient Clinics and 2 Vet Centers.
- Bus Tickets (FUND #8102) Funds are used to purchase bus transportation needs with in the following counties- Berks, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York. They are also to support veterans that need a ride from their home to the Lebanon VA and back.
- Outpatient Behavioral Health (FUND #8103) Funds are used to support the needs and activities of the Behavioral Health Program which includes the Intensive Community Mental Health and Recovery (ICMHR) program, inpatient psychiatry and other programs that assist in mental health recovery.
- NFS and Move Support (FUND #8104) Funds are used to support programs/needs of Veterans health and nutrition classes which teach vocational and life skills. Guest meals for inpatient veterans which are seriously ill. Also supplies such as cooking tools, utensils and small appliances used in cooking classes.
- Social Work Fund (FUND #8108) Funds are used to support the Social Work or organized by Social Work as well as the overall needs on behalf of Veteran patients.
- Harrisburg Vet Center (FUND #8113) Funds are used to support activities and programs at the Lancaster Vet Center.
- Lancaster Vet Center (FUND #8114) Funds are used to support activities and programs at the Lancaster Vet Center.
- CHAPLAIN (FUND #8125) Funds are used to support the needs and activities of the Chaplain Program.
- Pharmacy (FUND #8135) Funds are used to support programs and activities for Pharmacy residents and students
- CWT T/R (FUND #8147) Funds are used to support programs and activities for Veteran patients within Vocational Rehab or organized by Vocational Rehab. Supplies and food purchases as well as support of the program mission.
- Visor Program (FUND #8153) Funds are used to support the needs and activities of the Visual Impairment Program. The Visual Impairment Program provides training, equipment and support for Veterans who are blind or visually impaired.
- Homeless Veterans (FUND #8154) Funds are used to support the needs and activities of the Homeless Program. Items commonly purchased include comfort items such as hygiene products, clothing, household goods, and food items. These funds are also used to support the annual Homeless Program Summer Picnic and holiday parties.
- Patient Advocacy Fund (FUND #8158) Funds are used to support in terms of gas cards for Service Recovery. Meal tickets to be used at the VCS Canteen for Service Recovery along with snack and beverage.
- Patient Amenities (FUND #8161) Funds are used to support the purchasing of comfort items for the veterans during their stay at the medical center.
- Caregivers’ Support (FUND #8166) Funds are used to support the needs and activities of the Caregiver’s Support Program. Family caregivers provide critical support in caring for our nation’s Veterans by allowing them to stay in their homes and communities. Items to support self-care (i.e. journals, art supplies), food/beverages for caregiver events/resource fairs, decorations, recreation/leisure items are commonly purchased.
- Recreation Therapy (FUND #8174) Funds are used to support programs for inpatient and outpatient Veterans participating in integrative health programs such as Yoga, Tai Chi, Art Therapy, Music Therapy, Meditation, etc. These funds may be used to purchase supplies and/or pay vendors to keep these programs running smoothly.
- Hospice (FUND #8183) Funds are used to support the needs and activities of the inpatient Hospice Care Program. Comfort items such as hygiene products, clothing, blankets, snacks for both the Veteran and their family are commonly purchased. Funds are also used to stock the hospice kitchen with snacks, water, coffee, non-perishable food items that can be accessed by Veterans, and their family at any time. Meals for family members who are unable to leave the hospital are also provided through this account.
- Transitional Care (FUND #8184) Funds are used to support the needs and activities within the Transitional and Care Management programs.
- VAVS Committee (FUND #8185) Funds are used to support the volunteer recognition activities and items throughout the year. Also, funds in this account may be used to supplement new, or ongoing programs, as requested from VA Services/Programs when presented to the committee during their quarterly meetings.
- Veteran Games (FUND #8186) Funds are used to support Veterans participating in National Events (i.e.: National Wheelchair Games, Golden Age Games, National Veterans Creative Arts Festival, DAV Winter Sports Clinic, etc.) by paying for the lodging/airfare and meal expenses.
Monetary donation by mail
Nearly $297,000 a year is given to Lebanon health care to help our Veterans. If you'd like to donate, please send a check (payable to "VA Lebanon Healthcare System") to the following address:
VA Lebanon Healthcare System
Center for Development and Community Engagement
1700 South Lincoln Avenue
Building 18
Lebanon, PA 17042
Mail Code 10V
Donation of items
Some people prefer to give money, while others prefer to donate items needed by our Veterans. We appreciate all forms of generosity and prefer to schedule our donations for drop off at the facility to properly accept and receive it.
Donations will not be accepted if there is not an anticipated need, not benefiting the general needs of the patients or available through other VA resources.
We do have some guidelines when considering this type of donation.
- We do not accept any type of medical equipment
- We do not accept used undergarments
- We do not accept used or expired personal care items
- We do not accept any incontinence products such as adult diapers
- We do not accept magazines
- Please do not remove new items from the original packaging or price tags on items
- Do not create any gift bags or individual patient bags as your donation
- We reserve the right to refuse any donation
We gladly accept new personal care items, clothing, snacks and assorted other items.
Contact us:
VA Lebanon Healthcare System
Center for Development and Community Engagement
Building 18
Room 128C
1700 South Lincoln Avenue
Lebanon, PA 17042
Mail Code 10V
Phone: 717-228-6123
Personal Hygiene/Comfort Items
- Adult coloring books/Crayons/Colored pencils
- Alcohol free mouthwash (16 oz or larger)
- Blankets
- Body wash (men and women 18 oz or larger)
- Men’s 2 in 1 (Shampoo + Conditioner-NOT SHOWER GEL 12 oz or larger)
- Men’s 3 in 1 (18 oz or larger)
- Bar soap
- Bar soap travel case
- Body lotion (8 oz or larger)
- Body Spray (Male & Female 3 oz or larger)
- Cards (Playing cards) Poker and Pinochle
- Chapstick
- Combs
- Crossword, Word Search, Sudoku, and Variety
- Denture adhesive cream (small 0.6 oz or larger, large 2.2 oz or larger)
- Denture Bath
- Denture Brush
- Denture cleaner tablets
- Deodorant (men and women 1.8 oz or larger)
- Disposable razors (Men & Women)
- DVD Players
- Envelopes
- Feminine Hygiene products
- Dental Floss
- Hairbrush
- Individually wrapped cookies, crackers, chips
- Journal/notebooks
- Lap blankets
- Backpack
- Lavender Body Wash
- Manicure sets
- Nail Clippers (Large & Small)
- Nail clippers w/o nail files attached (Large & Small)
- Nail files
- Neck pillow
- Power Toothbrushes
- Preshave
- Q Tips
- Reading glasses (all powers)
- Shaving cream (Men & Women)
- Shower shoes (Men & Women) (Small 7-8, Medium 8-9, Large 10-11, XL 12-13)
- Sunscreen (April-October ONLY)
- Toothpaste
- Travel Size Deodorant (NOT HOTEL) Men & Women
- Travel Size Mouthwash (2.0 oz or larger)
- Travel Size Lotion (2.0 oz or larger)
- Travel Size Body Wash (2.0 oz or larger)
- Travel Size Shaving Cream (2.0 oz or larger)
- Warmies
- Wheelchair bags
Clothing
Men’s Clothing (NEW items only)
- Jeans (sizes 32-44, length 30-34)
- Hoodies (Full zipper or no zipper) sizes M-5XL
- Lounge pants (medium - 5XL)
- Scarves (September-February ONLY)
- Shirts, solid colors (medium - 5XL)
- Socks (all sizes: crew, ankle, diabetic)
- Suspenders/belts
- Sweatshirts (medium - 5XL)
- Track Pants (medium-5XL)
- T-Shirts (medium - 5XL)
- Briefs/Boxer Briefs/Boxers (all sizes) New Only
- Winter hats and gloves (September-February ONLY)
Women’s Clothing (NEW items only)
- Lounge pants (medium - 4XL)
- Scarves (September-February ONLY)
- Sports Bras (all sizes)- New Only
- T- Shirts (small - 4XL)
- Track Pants
- Underwear- (All sizes) New only
- Winter hats and gloves (September-February ONLY)
- Hoodies (Full zipper or no zipper) sizes M-5XL
Restorative Nursing Clinic (NEW items only)
- Fingerless Workout gloves (Men & Women)
- Microwave heating pad for neck and shoulders
- Microwave heating pad (extra-large) for back
- Moist Heat Therapy Wrap
- Moist Heat hand Wrap
- Resistance Flat band without handles (Medium resistance)
- Resistance Tube with handles (all strengths)
- Resistance Tubes 12 inch, padded cuffs (extra heavy intermediate Level 2)
- Sensory water beads
- Therapy Putty (all strengths)
Gift Cards
$25, 50, 75, per card: Gift cards will be used to assist Veterans facing food, household items, and/or transportation insecurity. Gift cards are also used for Veterans attending community outings, during Veteran Outreaches, and/or participating in therapeutic programming.
- Applebee’s
- Dollar General
- Dollar Tree
- Gas Cards
- Hoss’s
- McDonalds
- Giant
- Panera Bread
- Sheetz
- Speedway
- Sunoco
- Target
- Texas Roadhouse
- Walmart
- Weis
- Wendy’s
- Visa
Tracfone
- Tracfones and minutes: 60 Minutes increment cards
Crocheted Items, Quilts and Blankets
We only accept quilts that are a minimum 45 in x 60 in. Twin and full-size quilts are appreciated by our CLC Veterans, Veterans receiving hospice care and those in housing programs. Lap Blankets (size 42X36), wheelchair bags and walker bags are always needed.
Greeting cards
The Veterans are so appreciative of cards! It’s such a wonderful sight to see our Veterans smile and anything that can be done to make their stay more comfortable is appreciated. We distribute them throughout our hospital, community living center, community-based outpatient clinics, and vet centers.
We will kindly accept cards to distribute to our Veterans. Please follow these simple, but short, guidelines:
- First names only, no last names, no email addresses or identifying information
- School name and grade are okay
- No political cards
- Do not place cards in envelopes
- Cards received days before the holiday are not guaranteed for distribution
Deadlines
- February 1 – Deadline for Valentine’s Day cards
- May 15 – Deadline for Memorial Day cards
- November 1 – Deadline for Veteran’s Day cards
- November 15 – Deadline for Thanksgiving cards
- December 10 – Deadline for Holiday cards