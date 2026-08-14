Volunteer or donate

Whatever your interests, Lebanon health care has volunteer opportunities for you.

Below are only some of the ways you can help. Other assignments not listed here might be available. If you’re interested in volunteering, or have special skills to offer, please contact us so we can discuss how you can best help our patients. All volunteers must complete a background check.



While some volunteer opportunities have specific times, most are flexible. We also have special short-term projects we need help with from time to time.



Patient care

Adult day care: Help with patient escort, arts and crafts, exercise programs, and other recreational patient activities.

Food and nutrition: Help patients complete or select menus. Open containers, cut food into bite-size portions, and feed patients during mealtimes.

Medical clinics: Visit with patients and run errands.

Nursing: Help the nursing staff with patient care.

Recreation: Help with arts and crafts projects, play bedside games, assist on field trips, show bedside movies, and help therapists with activities.

Administrative

Special Projects: As needed

Office assistance: Type, file, answer phones, keep records, and enter data

Where we need extra help

We’re always looking for more people to drive patients to their appointments at the medical center and community clinics. We also are looking for volunteers to drive the golf cart shuttle in the parking lot to help get veterans to the buildings. To fill these important roles, you must have a current driver’s license, car insurance, receive mandatory training, and pass a physical exam.

Contact us

If you have questions about donating or volunteering, please contact the Voluntary Services Program.

Voluntary Services Program Coordinator.

Voluntary Services Program Coordinator

Phone: 717-228-6123

Email: vhalebvoluntaryservice@va.gov

In person:

VA Lebanon Healthcare System

Center for Development and Community Engagement

1700 South Lincoln Avenue

Building 18

Lebanon, PA 17042

Mail Code 10V