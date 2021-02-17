Volunteer or donate
You can make a difference when you volunteer at or donate to the VA Lebanon Healthcare System.
Become a volunteer
Join our volunteer team and experience the rewards of helping our nation’s heroes. More than 250 people volunteered more than 49,000 hours in 2019, making our patients’ experience at Lebanon health care more enjoyable in nearly every department. You can, too. We’ll match your talents with one of our many fulfilling volunteer opportunities.
To become a volunteer, fill out an application. Print, sign, and mail the application to Voluntary Services at the VA Lebanon Health Care System. You’ll be contacted by a volunteer specialist to schedule an interview.
-
In addition to supporting Veterans in your area, you'll enjoy the following benefits as a VA volunteer:
- Free Canteen meals during shifts of 4 or more hours
- Education opportunities
- Free annual flu vaccination
- Job skills development
- Job search opportunities
-
Whatever your interests, Lebanon health care has volunteer opportunities for you.
Below are some of the ways you can help. Other assignments not listed here might be available. If you’re interested in volunteering, or have special skills to offer, please contact us so we can discuss how you can best help our patients. All volunteers must complete a background check.
While some volunteer opportunities have specific times, most are flexible. We also have special short-term projects we need help with from time to time.
Patient care
- Adult day care: Help with patient escort, arts and crafts, exercise programs, and other recreational patient activities.
- Coffee program: Prepare and serve refreshments.
- Food and nutrition: Help patients complete or select menus. Open containers, cut food into bite-size portions, and feed patients during meal times.
- Front desk: Greet outpatients, guests, visitors, and patients' families, answer phones, and transfer calls at the information desk.
- Library: Help the librarian, help patients use special visual aid equipment, deliver books to patient rooms, and stock book racks.
- Medical clinics: Visit with patients and run errands.
- Musicians and guest speakers: Share your talents with our patients.
- Nursing: Help the nursing staff with patient care.
- Recreation: Help with arts and crafts projects, play bedside games, assist on field trips, show bedside movies, and help therapists with activities.
- Speech and audiology (hearing): Motivate and encourage patients with their assignments.
- Surgical waiting room: Greet families, serve coffee, meet with medical staff, and provide information to families.
Administrative
- DAV transportation: Drive patients from their homes to VA medical centers.
- Office assistance: Type, file, answer phones, keep records, and enter data
- Pharmacy: Help the pharmacist and deliver supplies to the patient care units.
- Radiation therapy: Run errands and escort patients.
- Radiology: Escort patients and file X-rays.
Where we need extra help
We’re always looking for more people to drive patients to their appointments at our medical center and clinics. To fill this important role, you must have a current driver’s license, car insurance, receive mandatory training, and pass a physical exam.
Contact us
If you have questions about donating or volunteering, please contact the Voluntary Services program coordinator.
Jeremy Fees
Voluntary Services Program Coordinator
Phone: 717-228-6123
In person:
VA Lebanon Healthcare System
Voluntary Service Program
Building 18
Room 128C
1700 South Lincoln Avenue
Lebanon, PA 17042
-
If you’re a student who’s 14 to 18 years old, you should volunteer for us this summer. You can learn more about health careers, sharpen your job skills, meet fantastic people—and have fun.
Volunteer to make a difference
As a youth volunteer, you’ll help in many ways:
- Serve coffee
- Help in clinics
- Help with recreation programs
Perks
You’ll qualify for these great benefits:
- Free lunch for 4 or more hours of service
- Job skills development
- Job search opportunities
How to join us
If you're a student who's interested in volunteering, or you know students who might be interested, contact Jeremy Fees, the Voluntary Services Program Leader.
Phone: 717-228-6123
Make a donation
Generous donations from people like you help us provide enhanced services to our patients. You can give money online or by mail. You also can drop off your stuff in person.
-
Donating is just a click away now that VA Medical Centers accepts donations online. You just need a major credit card, debit card, checking account, or savings account.
Make an online donation
-
In 2019, nearly $297,000 was given to Lebanon health care to help our Veterans. If you'd like to make a donation, please send a check (payable to "VA Lebanon Healthcare System") to the following address:
VA Lebanon Healthcare System
Voluntary Service Program
1700 South Lincoln Avenue
Building 18
Lebanon, PA 17042
-
Some people prefer to give money, while others prefer to donate items needed by our Veterans. In 2018, people gave us $282,500 in donated items. We appreciate all forms of generosity.
We accept the following items:
Personal care
- Alcohol-free mouthwash
- Battery-operated toothbrushes
- Body-care products: body splash, soap, lotion, and body wash
- Dental supplies: toothbrushes, toothpaste, toothbrush holders, nonalcoholic mouthwash (small size), and denture adhesive
- Hairbrushes and combs
- Nail polish and remover
- Reading glasses
- Deodorant
- Shaving cream or gel
- Thermometers
- Tissues
Clothing
- Gloves (sizes L and XL)
- Hats (winter hats and baseball caps)
- Hooded sweatshirts (sizes L, XL, and XXL)
- Jeans and pants (waist size 32 and larger)
- Long-sleeve shirts (men's sizes L to 5XL)
- Shower shoes
- Sneakers and shoes (men's size 71/2 and larger; Velcro or slip-on)
- Socks
- Sports bras (all sizes)
- Sweatpants (with elastic waistbands)
- Sweatshirts
- T-shirts (men's sizes L to 5XL)
- Underwear (size L, XL, and XXL)
- Winter coats (size L, XL, and XXL)
Assorted items
- Books
- Chess and checkers, cards, and other games
- Disposable cups, napkins, plates, forks, and spoons
- Fleece blankets (twin size)
- Gift cards for outpatient programs
- Headsets and disposable ear buds
- Puzzle books
For more information on donating items or to schedule a time to drop off your donation, please contact our Voluntary Service Office coordinator:
Jeremy Fees
VA Lebanon Healthcare System
Voluntary Service Office
1700 South Lincoln Avenue
Building 18
Lebanon, PA 17042
Phone: 717-228-6123