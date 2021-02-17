Volunteer or donate

Whatever your interests, Lebanon health care has volunteer opportunities for you.

Below are some of the ways you can help. Other assignments not listed here might be available. If you’re interested in volunteering, or have special skills to offer, please contact us so we can discuss how you can best help our patients. All volunteers must complete a background check.

While some volunteer opportunities have specific times, most are flexible. We also have special short-term projects we need help with from time to time.

Patient care

Adult day care: Help with patient escort, arts and crafts, exercise programs, and other recreational patient activities.

Help with patient escort, arts and crafts, exercise programs, and other recreational patient activities. Coffee program: Prepare and serve refreshments.

Prepare and serve refreshments. Food and nutrition: Help patients complete or select menus. Open containers, cut food into bite-size portions, and feed patients during meal times.

Help patients complete or select menus. Open containers, cut food into bite-size portions, and feed patients during meal times. Front desk: Greet outpatients, guests, visitors, and patients' families, answer phones, and transfer calls at the information desk.

Greet outpatients, guests, visitors, and patients' families, answer phones, and transfer calls at the information desk. Library: Help the librarian, help patients use special visual aid equipment, deliver books to patient rooms, and stock book racks.

Help the librarian, help patients use special visual aid equipment, deliver books to patient rooms, and stock book racks. Medical clinics: Visit with patients and run errands.

Visit with patients and run errands. Musicians and guest speakers: Share your talents with our patients.

Share your talents with our patients. Nursing: Help the nursing staff with patient care.

Help the nursing staff with patient care. Recreation: Help with arts and crafts projects, play bedside games, assist on field trips, show bedside movies, and help therapists with activities.

Help with arts and crafts projects, play bedside games, assist on field trips, show bedside movies, and help therapists with activities. Speech and audiology (hearing): Motivate and encourage patients with their assignments.

Motivate and encourage patients with their assignments. Surgical waiting room: Greet families, serve coffee, meet with medical staff, and provide information to families.

Administrative

DAV transportation: Drive patients from their homes to VA medical centers.

Drive patients from their homes to VA medical centers. Office assistance: Type, file, answer phones, keep records, and enter data

Type, file, answer phones, keep records, and enter data Pharmacy: Help the pharmacist and deliver supplies to the patient care units.

Help the pharmacist and deliver supplies to the patient care units. Radiation therapy: Run errands and escort patients.

Run errands and escort patients. Radiology: Escort patients and file X-rays.

Where we need extra help

We’re always looking for more people to drive patients to their appointments at our medical center and clinics. To fill this important role, you must have a current driver’s license, car insurance, receive mandatory training, and pass a physical exam.

If you have questions about donating or volunteering, please contact the Voluntary Services program coordinator.

Jeremy Fees

Voluntary Services Program Coordinator

Phone: 717-228-6123

In person:

VA Lebanon Healthcare System

Voluntary Service Program

Building 18

Room 128C

1700 South Lincoln Avenue

Lebanon, PA 17042