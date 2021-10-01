Locations
Main location
Lewiston Vet Center
Address
Phone
Satellite locations
If you can’t make it to our Lewiston Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.
Lewiston Vet Center - Care And Comfort Wilton
Located at
Phone
Lewiston Vet Center - Care and Comfort Waterville
Located at
Phone
Lewiston Vet Center - Rumford CBOC
Located at
Phone
Lewiston Mobile Vet Center
Phone
Vet Centers in other areas
You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.