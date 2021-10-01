Locations

Main location

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Lewiston Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Lewiston Vet Center - Care And Comfort Wilton Located at 284 Main St. Suite 390 Wilton, ME 04294 Directions on Google Maps Phone 207-783-0068

Lewiston Vet Center - Care and Comfort Waterville Located at 180 Main St. #1 Waterville, ME 04901 Directions on Google Maps Phone 207-783-0068

Lewiston Vet Center - Rumford CBOC Located at Rumford VA Clinic 431 Franklin St. Rumford, ME 04276 Directions on Google Maps Phone 207-783-0068

Lewiston Mobile Vet Center Phone 207-783-0068

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.