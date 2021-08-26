About VA Lexington Healthcare System

The VA Lexington Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 6 locations in Kentucky. Facilities include our 2 Lexington VA Medical Center campuses and 4 community-based outpatient clinics in Berea, Hazard, Morehead, and Somerset. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Lexington health services page.

Along with providing a wide range of primary care and specialty health services, our medical center is the designated polytrauma site for the VA MidSouth Healthcare Network, where a team of experts coordinates care and services for severely injured service members and Veterans throughout the region. We also operate a community living center, a residential rehabilitation program for Veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and a substance abuse residential rehabilitation program.

The VA Lexington Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA MidSouth Health Care Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 9 (VISN 9), which includes medical centers and clinics in Tennessee, Kentucky, Arkansas, Indiana, Mississippi, and Virginia.

Learn more about VISN 9

Research and development

At Lexington VA Medical Center, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

We started our research and development program in 1973. We currently have more than 100 active research projects.

Major research areas include:

Coming soon!

Teaching and learning

Our Lexington VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of services, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research.

Our primary affiliation is with the University of Kentucky Medical Center. We offer residency training in many major medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties. We also provide associated health training in psychology, pharmacy, and more.

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

The VA Lexington Healthcare System was established has been serving Veterans since 1931.

Our health care services are available to about 83,000 Veterans in the Lexington area.

Our Lexington VA Medical Center has about 200 beds and more than 1,800 employees.

We complete about 5,000 inpatient admissions and more than 400,000 outpatient visits every year.

One of our medical center campuses was named for Troy Bowling, a Marine who was severely wounded during the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II. Bowling’s unit received the Presidential Unit Citation and he received the Purple Heart. After the war, Bowling worked for the U.S. Postal Service and had a long career as a VA volunteer, logging 78,000 hours during 66 years as a volunteer serving Veterans and their families. For his volunteer service, Bowling received the George H. Seal Award for outstanding volunteer and the Lifetime Service Achievement Award from the Department of Veteran Affairs. In 2017, one week before his death at age 90, Bowling was inducted into the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame.

Our other medical center campus was named in honor of Franklin R. Sousley, a Marine from Hill Top, Kentucky who was killed in action during the Battle of Iwo Jima. Sousley was 1 of the 6 marines seen raising the U.S. flag on top of Mount Suribachi in the famous photograph, “Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima.” The Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington, Virginia is modeled after that photograph.

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:

The Joint Commission

Accreditation Council on Optometry Education

American Board of Certification in Orthotics, Prosthetics, and Pedorthics

American Society of Health System Pharmacists

American Psychological Association

Association for Assessment of Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care International

Association for Clinical Pastoral Education

College of American Pathologists

Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities

The VA Lexington Healthcare System has received the following awards:

Kentucky Hospital Association Quality Award

Bronze Employee Wellness Award

Gold Cornerstone Award for Patient Safety

John M. Eisenberg Patient Safety Award

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports

Coming soon!

Newsletters

Coming soon!