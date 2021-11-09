Lexington VA Health Care System (LVAHCS)

Franklin R. Sousley and Troy Bowling Campuses

Community Clinics in Berea, Hazard, Morehead and Somerset

Lexington VA Health Care System was established in 1931. The facility is comprised of two divisions, Franklin Sousley Campus and Troy Bowling Campus, with community clinics in Berea, Hazard, Morehead and Somerset.

The Franklin Sousley Campus offers inpatient Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), substance abuse treatment, nursing home care, hospice, respite services, home based primary care, prosthetics and orthotics, geriatrics, optometry, mental health, primary care and women's health.

The Troy Bowling Campus offers emergency care, inpatient medical-surgical care, acute psychiatry, intensive and progressive care units, ambulatory surgery, medicine and surgery specialty clinics and hemodialysis.

The Veteran population in Lexington's primary service area is estimated at more than 83,000. LVAHCS is part of the VA Mid-South Healthcare Network (VISN 09). VISN 09 consists of five medical centers in Kentucky and Tennessee with community clinics in those states as well as Arkansas, Mississippi, Virginia and Indiana.