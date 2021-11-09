History
Explore the rich heritage of the VA Lexington Healthcare System.
Lexington VA Health Care System (LVAHCS)
Franklin R. Sousley and Troy Bowling Campuses
Community Clinics in Berea, Hazard, Morehead and Somerset
Lexington VA Health Care System was established in 1931. The facility is comprised of two divisions, Franklin Sousley Campus and Troy Bowling Campus, with community clinics in Berea, Hazard, Morehead and Somerset.
The Franklin Sousley Campus offers inpatient Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), substance abuse treatment, nursing home care, hospice, respite services, home based primary care, prosthetics and orthotics, geriatrics, optometry, mental health, primary care and women's health.
The Troy Bowling Campus offers emergency care, inpatient medical-surgical care, acute psychiatry, intensive and progressive care units, ambulatory surgery, medicine and surgery specialty clinics and hemodialysis.
The Veteran population in Lexington's primary service area is estimated at more than 83,000. LVAHCS is part of the VA Mid-South Healthcare Network (VISN 09). VISN 09 consists of five medical centers in Kentucky and Tennessee with community clinics in those states as well as Arkansas, Mississippi, Virginia and Indiana.
Our Affiliations
University of Kentucky College of Medicine
Authorized Beds
- 199 beds
- Community Living Center
- PTSD Residential Rehabilitation Program
- Substance Abuse Residential Rehabilitation Program
Type of Facility
General medicine and surgery
Special Programs
- Ambulatory Surgery
- Audiology / Speech pathology
- Cardiac Cath Lab
- Cardiac Surgery
- Hemodialysis
- Home - Based Primary Care
- Intensive Care
- Inpatient & Outpatient Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Program
- Low Vision & Vision Impairment Services
- Mental Health
- Polytrauma
- Primary Care
- Inpatient & Outpatient Substance Abuse Treatment Programs
- Women's Health