Mission and vision
VA Lexington Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.
Our mission
"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln
Our vision
Who we serve
We provide you with health care services at 6 locations in Kentucky. Facilities include our 2 Lexington VA Medical Center campuses and 4 community-based outpatient clinics in Berea, Hazard, Morehead, and Somerset.