Chaplain services
VA Lexington health care chaplains are trained specialists in spiritual and religious care, available to patients and their families throughout their hospital stays. Our interfaith chapels and prayer room offer space for quiet reflection as well as regularly scheduled services.
Spiritual and religious services
Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:
- Baptisms
- Bereavement (grief and loss) care
- Comfort and counseling
- Communion
- Funerals
- Weddings
Worship services
People of all faiths and traditions are invited to attend:
Coming soon!
Benefits
Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:
- Faster healing
- Greater coping skills
- Reduced pain
- Better quality of life
Contact a chaplain
For more information, please call:
- Franklin R. Sousley Campus: 859-281-3812 or 859-233-4511, ext. 3812.
- Troy Bowling Campus: 859-281-3812 or 859-233-4511, ext. 4910.
- On-call chaplain (after business hours, on weekends, and holidays): 859-233-4511, select 0, and ask to speak to a chaplain.
Interfaith Chapels and Prayer Room
Franklin R. Sousley Campus
Interfaith Chapel
Building 28
Room 5
Map of Franklin R. Sousley Campus
Hours: Coming soon!
Franklin R. Sousley Campus
Prayer Room
Building 28
Room 8
Map of Franklin R. Sousley Campus
Hours: Coming soon!
Troy Bowling Campus
Interfaith Chapel
Tower Building
Room 440
Map of Troy Bowling Campus
Hours: Coming soon!