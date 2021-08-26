Contact us

Patient help and resources

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Pay your VA Lexington health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Lexington health care.

Mailing addresses

Franklin R. Sousley Campus

2250 Leestown Road

Lexington, KY 40511

Troy Bowling Campus

1101 Veterans Drive

Lexington, KY 40502

Main phone numbers

Franklin R. Sousley Campus Local: 859-233-4511 Toll-free: Coming soon!

Troy Bowling Campus Local: 859-233-4511 Toll-free: Coming soon!



To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: dial 711